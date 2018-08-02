2 More Countries Just Set All-Time Record High Temperatures

Summer 2018 has been brutally hot across the United States, but we’ve hardly got the lock on warm temperatures. South Korea and North Korea both hit all time record highs Wednesday.

Hongcheon, South Korea hit 104.5 degrees Fahrenheit , breaking the previous high set in 1942, while Pyongyang, North Korea, reportedly hit 100 for the first time. Average temperatures in the region at this time of year are between 73 and 80 degrees.

The Korean records aren’t the first this year. The same heatwave was responsible for all-time highs in Japan of nearly 106 last month.

Taiwan hit 104.5 and Algeria hit a scorching 124 degrees on July 6. Other countries to hit all-time highs include Scotland (91.7 degrees) and Ireland, which got so hot some roads melted.

Even Finland, Norway, and Sweden can’t escape the heat. Each country saw temperatures above 90 in July

Forecasters say the heat won’t break soon—and could break more records in Portugal and Spain in the coming days.

Records temperatures have hit the U.S. too. Intense heat has blanketed the country and is being cited as one of the causes of the Carr Fire in California, which is now one of the worst in the state’s history. The average temperature in Death Valley in July was 108 degrees.