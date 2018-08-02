Overwatch League Signs Two New Teams for 2019 Season

The Overwatch League just signed two new teams for next year, after crowning the winner of its inaugural season less than a week ago.

Teams from Atlanta and Guangzhou, China will make their debut at the start of the Overwatch League’s 2019 season.

The new roster additions mean new e-sports team owners as well. Cox Enterprises, a communications, media and automotive company, and Province Inc., a financial advisory firm, are teaming up to form Atlanta Esports Ventures for ownership of the Atlanta team. Nenking Group, a Chinese financial and entertainment company, owns the Guangzhou team. The company already owns the Guangzhou Long Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association. The three companies join a growing list of others putting their money behind the skyrocketing industry.

The league already has owners from the NBA, NFL and MLB.

“We know Atlanta and Guangzhou have deeply engaged fan communities and we can’t wait to unveil their teams,” Nate Nanzer, Overwatch League commissioner, said in a release. “As the league continues to grow, we’re looking forward to seeing more talented pros in action as more roster spots open up.”

Details on the new teams including names and rosters will be announced soon, according to the Overwatch League. The Overwatch League held the Grand Finals for its first season at Barclays Center over the weekend and is gearing up for its All Star Weekend at the end of August.