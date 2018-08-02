Burberry Has Changed Its Iconic Logo for the First Time in 20 Years

Burberry has changed its logo for the first time in 20 years, revealing the new look via an Instagram post.

The British heritage brand’s new logo says “Burberry London England ” in stark capital letters, replacing the softer, rounder font the company previously used. Riccardo Tisci, the star designer Burberry hired this year to revamp its brand image, posted screen-shots of an exchange with graphic designer Peter Saville agreeing on the logo.

Saville is known for iconic album covers for bands including Joy Division and work for fashion brands including the most recent logo for PVH Corp.’s Calvin Klein and ready-to-wear fashion collaborations with Puig’s Paco Rabanne.

Burberry also revealed a new monogram print featuring capital B’s strung together on a grid of orange ribbons. A wave of nostalgia for the logo prints of the 1990s and early 2000s has led brands including Kering’s Gucci and LVMH’s Fendi and Christian Dior divisions to revive their monogrammed accessory lines, which many luxury labels had discontinued to prevent overexposure.