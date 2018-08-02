Former President Obama Endorses 81 Candidates in the Midterm Elections

Barack Obama is throwing his support behind 81 Democratic candidates who are running in the November midterm elections, the former president announced on Wednesday.

In a series of tweets, Obama touted the endorsees as “leaders” who are “as diverse, patriotic, and big-hearted as the America they’re running to represent.”

“I’m confident that, together, they’ll strengthen this country we love by restoring opportunity, repairing our alliances and standing in the world, and upholding our fundamental commitment to justice, fairness, responsibility, and the rule of law. But first, they need our votes,” Obama stated.

I’m confident that, together, they’ll strengthen this country we love by restoring opportunity, repairing our alliances and standing in the world, and upholding our fundamental commitment to justice, fairness, responsibility, and the rule of law. But first, they need our votes. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 1, 2018

Obama endorsed candidates running for an array of positions, including governor, as well as roles in the Senate, state legislature, and the House of Representatives. Among them are Georgia’s Stacey Abrams, who would be the nation’s first African-American female governor if elected, California gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom, and Sean Casten, a scientist and clean energy entrepreneur running for Illinois’ 6th Congressional District.

He also endorsed candidates in races in California, Colorado, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

In response to the endorsements, Republican National Committee spokesperson Michael Ahrens issued a statement, blaming Obama for the current “weak” state of the Democratic Party.

“No one’s more to blame for how weak today’s Democratic Party is than President Obama. He cost them over 1,000 legislative seats, decimated their state parties and voters rejected his policies at the ballot box less than two years ago,” Ahrens said.

Obama recently appeared in a promotional video for the National Democratic Redistricting Committee in which he argued for “rethinking the way we draw our congressional districts” and announced his support for fair redistricting in states such as Ohio.