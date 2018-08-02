Buoyed by a stronger than expected earnings report for the second quarter on Tuesday, Apple became the first American company ever to be worth $1 trillion Thursday. The company reached the record market cap when Apple’s stock price hit $207.05.

Other tech giants have been approaching $1 trillion in market cap, but still lag behind Apple. Amazon’s market cap stands at around $877 million, while Alphabet’s is $877 million and Microsoft is worth about $811 million.

The first company to ever be worth $1 trillion was Petrochina, which reached the valuation briefly on its first day of trading, following its 2007 IPO. But that peak coincided with a Chinese stock-market bubble, and PetroChina’s shares would lose $800 billion in value over the next 10 years.

Apple’s fortunes, by contrast, seem brighter. Some market observers consider US tech stocks to be overvalued, but few think we’re in a bubble.

A company’s market cap is calculated by multiplying the number of shares outstanding by its stock’s share price. According to a 10-Q report that Apple filed with the SEC on Wednesday, the company had 4,829,926,000 shares outstanding as of July 20, the most recent figure available. Based on that number, Apple’s stock would need to reach $207.05 a share to be worth $1 trillion, which it did today.

As Bloomberg pointed out, the number of shares outstanding has been falling about 1.3% per quarter as Apple buys back its shares. So the actual number of shares may have fallen further since July 20, but most market observers go with the number reported in the 10-Q quarterly financial reports filed with the SEC.

Also noteworthy, the tech giant’s march towards a $1 trillion valuation is much of its own making through buybacks of Apple stock, as Bloomberg’s Dave Wilson notes:

Apple’s earnings show the company is in good financial health. Revenue rose 17% in the second quarter to $53.3 billion, while net income rose 40% to $2.34 per share. Analysts had expected Apple would report $52.4 billion of sales and $2.18 in EPS.