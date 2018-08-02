Amazon Forms Postal Service Lobbying Group to Keep Prices Affordable

Amazon and other retail and logistics companies have joined forces to start a new lobbying group. The group’s purpose: to keep the U.S. Postal Service’s prices “reliable and affordable.”

The formation of the service comes just days after President Trump is expected to recommend reforms to the Postal Service. His contention is that Amazon is causing the service to incur losses and that its pricing of package delivery should be reconsidered, Reuters reports.

Despite the President’s claims, Amazon and other retailers have in fact been a huge part of what has enabled the Postal Service to continue to stay afloat. The Postal Regulatory Commission has found the USPS’s contract with Amazon to be profitable.

Should changes be made that reduce its use, it could potentially prevent the service from being able to deliver mail, in general, to all U.S. addresses.

Members of the coalition with Amazon have already shared information with the presidential task force. The task force is set to make its decision on August 10.