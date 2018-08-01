Kendall-Jackson Is Trying to Get Unicode to Add a White Wine Emoji

If you want to send a wine emoji to a pal, you currently only have one option: red wine. Now Kendall-Jackson is attempting to change that by submitting a proposal to Unicode, the organization that selects what emojis are available, to add a white wine option into the mix.

The submission has made it past the first round of reviews and is now in front of the Unicode Technical Committee (UTC) which will decide whether or not the emoji will be added. If it makes the cut, the white wine emoji could come to phones as early as spring of next year.

“For years, Kendall-Jackson consumers and Chardonnay fans have been reaching out to us and asking ‘where is the white wine emoji,’” said Maggie Curry, director of marketing for Kendall-Jackson Winery. “This is our chance to do something about it, not just for our fans, but for the global wine community at large.”

And it hasn’t just stopped with the official application. The winery is taking things to the next level by creating wanted posters for the emoji that enthusiasts can download and share in order to help the application for the white wine emoji gain traction.

The way Unicode is organized, the social effort likely won’t impact whether or not the emoji is selected, but it could make a lot of us a little thirsty for some Chardonnay.