Watch 'The Breakdown,' Fortune's Live News Show

By Fortune Editors
1:38 PM EDT

Watch episode 14 of our weekly news show, The Breakdown, for a quick dive into some of the week’s most compelling topics by reporters and editors from Fortune, Time, Money, and Sports Illustrated.

In this week’s edition, Fortune looks at Facebook’s recent stock dive, Time senior editor Alex Fitzpatrick discusses the ongoing battle to stop 3D-printed guns, Money examines how Trump’s tariffs and trade wars hit your wallet, and Sports Illustrated predicts who’s going to lead the 2019-2021 NFL Hall of Fame ballots.

The show stars Neha Joy and streams weekly on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. Eastern.

