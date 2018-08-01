Like Barbecue? Reynolds Wrap Will Pay You $10,000 to Eat It

Reynolds Wrap is seeking a BBQ-loving individual to fill its new position of Chief Grilling Officer (CGO), one who will travel the country, collecting “new grilling tips, tricks, recipes and techniques” for the Reynolds Wrap test kitchen. The two-week position comes with paid travel and lodging for you and a guest, plus a $10,000 stipend for your contributions to the grilling world.

“We’re on a mission here at Reynolds Wrap to identify the best grilling techniques and tips to share with backyard grillers,” said Brienne Neisewander, brand director for Foil at Reynolds Consumer Products, in a statement. “We’re looking for a truly passionate grilling enthusiast to lead the way across the country and discover hidden grilling gems.”

Although the exact travel itinerary has not been made public, the CGO will travel to the “top barbecue cities” in the U.S. this summer, documenting amazing meals and cooking techniques for ReynoldsKitchens.com and the Reynolds social media accounts.

Applications are open now through August 13. To apply, send your “best original grilling photo” and 100 words as to why you’d be the greatest CGO to ReynoldsCGO@gmail.com. All applicants must be 21 years or older and a resident of the U.S.