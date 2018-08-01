Indra Nooyi, PepsiCo, Brandless, Les Moonves: Broadsheet August 1

• Going ‘All In’. PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi (No. 2 on our Most Powerful Women list last year) has announced a new recycling initiative in a Fortune op-ed.

It makes sense that recycling would be top of mind for the snack and beverage company. PepsiCo uses a lot of plastic and has been called out by investors for doing so. Nooyi says her company is taking steps to heed that call, noting that PepsiCo has pledged to get to 100% recyclable, compostable, or biodegradable packaging by 2025.

Yet this initiative, called “All In On Recycling,” goes beyond PepsiCo, attempting to target the larger picture: recycling rates for aluminum and many plastics have been falling in the United States. Here’s Nooyi:

“As part of the challenge, the PepsiCo Foundation is investing $10 million in what we hope will become a $25 million industry-wide fund. In addition to the contributions from our industry, the more than 2,800 communities that participate in the initiative will triple our collective investment, catalyzing roughly $75 million in municipal funding, and bringing the total amount of support to $100 million.

That support will help 25 million families by providing critical recycling education and single and multi-family home recycling programs. And because every trash can should have a recycling bin by its side, we’ll offer curbside carts—a proven way to double the amount of recyclables recovered. The Recycling Partnership also estimates that by using recycled materials instead of manufacturing new ones, this collaboration will allow us to avoid emitting 5.5 million tons of CO2, the equivalent of removing more than 1 million cars from the road for a year.”

For more info on the project and how to get involved, click here.