CNN Plans to Air the Final Season of Anthony Bourdain's 'Parts Unknown'

As fans continue to mourn Anthony Bourdain’s untimely passing, CNN is readying his final on-air moments. The network will air the final episodes of Parts Unknown this fall.

Only one of the episodes—set in Kenya with fellow CNN host Kamau Bell—will feature Bourdain’s signature narration, CNN confirmed to Fortune. The network declined to offer details for the other six episodes at this time.

CNN EVP Amy Entelis, in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, however, says the remaining shows will be completed by the directors who filmed them for Bourdain’s production company and will feature audio Bourdain gathered while on location.

“Each one will feel slightly different depending on what’s gathered in the field,” Entelis told the Times. “They will have the full presence of Tony because you’ll see him, you’ll hear him, you’ll watch him. That layer of his narration will be missing, but it will be replaced by other voices of people who are in the episodes.”

Five of the shows will be traditional (or as traditional as possible) Parts Unknown episodes. The sixth will feature outtakes and behind the scene footage, while the final episode will focus on Bourdain’s impact.

Older episodes of the show continue to be streamed by Netflix.

Bourdain took his own life in early June in Strasbourg, France, resulting in a wave of tributes from fans to high-profile chefs.