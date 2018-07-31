Term Sheet -- Tuesday, July 31

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

MEDITATING ON WALL STREET: I honestly can’t get enough of this story. Last year, UBS decided that its wealth management office overlooking the Hudson River needed a face lift. So the bank hired WeWork for some fresh ideas. WeWork presented a very WeWork-esque vision: “You need a juice bar, meditation room and a lot more greenery.” Don’t we all?

From the story:

Dave Fano, WeWork’s chief growth officer, said more financial institutions are starting to embrace a different aesthetic—with details like trailing curtains of plants and low-slung lounge chairs—instead of traditional marble lobbies. “I don’t want to stereotype too much, but I think stones and dark wood and things like that, some of that is going away,” Fano said. “There aren’t that many plants in the current UBS.”

Wall Street is looking for ways to shed its ivory tower image and lure talent away from other industries. Naratil said younger employees at UBS expect a more communal atmosphere. “I don’t want to say it’s a generational thing, but I do think that as we’re getting a higher and higher percentage of our workforce that is millennial, they’re asking a few more questions,” he said.

WeWork, which could be valued at up to $35 billion or $40 billion, established a design and office management service called Powered By We last year. It appears that the idea is to help the company reduce its reliance on expensive and long-term leases by re-designing space that its customers already use.

The overhaul of UBS’s New Jersey office is its biggest design deal yet. Powered by We generated $13.7 million in revenue last year after $12.7 million in construction costs, according to Bloomberg. It’s worth keeping an eye on WeWork’s expansion from flexible office space to startups to its increasingly cozier relationship with corporate clients.

STATE OF THE MARKETS: Silicon Valley Bank released its latest State of the Markets report, and here are some of the key takeaways:

Tech’s dominance: A decade of robust consumer and business spending has helped tech lock down the top five slots as the most valuable U.S. companies (Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Facebook). However, the tech sector is susceptible to larger swings than the overall market.

Exit conditions: The backlog of companies looking to access liquidity with an IPO found low valuations in 2016 and high volatility in the beginning of 2018. But heading into the summer of 2018, IPOs are looking more attractive.

Emerging sectors: Consumer expectations are shifting and retail continues to migrate away from brick and mortar. As e-commerce giants expand their logistics capabilities to cover both domestic and international markets, startup investors are committing capital to the next generation.

MORE MONEY: Francisco Partners and GPI Capital co-led a $500 million secondary investment in LegalZoom, a Glendale, Calif.-based provider of legal solutions for small businesses and families. PE firm Permira will remain the largest shareholder, Bryant Stibel will retain its entire ownership stake, and Kleiner Perkins and Institutional Venture Partners will retain the majority of their ownership stakes in LegalZoom. IVP and Kleiner Perkins invested in LegalZoom in 2011, and the Permira funds and Bryant Stibel invested in 2014. Permira stands to return 5x its investment on the partial sale of its stake, according to a person familiar with the deal.