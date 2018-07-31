Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Les Moonves, Legal Industry Sexual Harassment: Broadsheet July 31

• Legal recourse. There is mounting evidence that alleged sexual harassers in the legal industry can operate with near total impunity.

There’s the story of Judge Alex Kozinski, who in December retired from the federal appeals bench after being accused of sexual misconduct. A former clerk, for instance, accused him of showing her porn while at work. His stepping down effectively quashed an investigation into his behavior, giving his accusers and defenders no closure and leaving the judge with a repercussion of his own choosing.

Fast forward a half-year, and he’s back in the public eye, with an interview on public radio in California and a published article in a legal trade publication. Neither made reference to the circumstances of his retirement.

Readers “understand that Kozinski is a complicated figure,” explains David Houston, editor of the trade publication; “a man who could be crude, grotesque and hurtful and also a towering intellect who contributed much to the law and to the legal community.”

Then there’s the Monday report in The Wall Street Journal that documents how rainmakers accused of sexual harassment can hop from one elite law firm to another, scoring second and third chances despite troublesome track records. The nature of the legal business deserves some of the blame: hiring a partner with a hefty book of clients is one of the few ways a law firm can increase its revenue, and asking for a prospective hire’s references could tip off his current employer that a partner poach is underway. Plus, partners are overwhelmingly male and they “control the workflow and career development of those beneath them,” according to the WSJ.

Based on those reports, it’s easy to see why sexual harassment is so pervasive in the legal industry (last year, nearly two-thirds of female lawyers said they’d experienced some form of sexual harassment): There’s little professional fallout for those accused of it.

It also helps explains why the recent rebuke of U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes was so noteworthy. Hughes had been presiding over a criminal case when he made this doozy of a remark: “It was a lot simpler when you guys wore dark suits, white shirts and navy ties. We didn’t let girls do it in the old days.”

The judge says he was referring to an “inappropriately dressed” woman in the courtroom, not the female federal prosecutor he had been criticizing. Nevertheless, a higher court scolded the veteran judge for making sexist comments, calling them “demeaning, inappropriate, and beneath the dignity” of his profession.

California attorney Lori Rifkin told The Washington Post that the Hughes reprimand and the accompanying reassignment of the case to a different judge may “empower women and other underrepresented groups in litigation to fight back against this kind of treatment.” It’s worth mentioning, however, that the celebrated rebuke was not necessarily meant for public consumption, but rather—in a style that befits the legal industry—was buried in a footnote.