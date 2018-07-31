Homeless Man Gets 200 Job Offers After Passing Out Resume on Street
Sign with traffic light for Middlefield Road, an iconic road with the offices of many venture capital firms and technology companies in the Silicon Valley, Menlo Park, California.
Smith Collection/Gado Getty Images
By Emily Price
1:16 PM EDT

A homeless man in Silicon Valley says he’s received more than 200 job offers after passing out his resume on a street corner.

David Casarez, a Texas A&M graduate reportedly moved to Silicon Valley in September of last year with the hope of getting a job in the tech industry. After nearly a year of striking out on the job market, Casarez, who was living out of his van, made an unusual choice: he stood out on the corner with copies of his resume to pass out to passing motorists, CNN reports.

He passed out resumes while holding a sign that read “Homeless, Hungry 4 Success. Take a Resume.”

One motorist took a picture of Casarez and his sign as well as his resume and tweeted it out, a tweet that has since been retweeted more than 137,000 times and has led to a significant amount of interest from potential employers.

Casarez does say that he’s “homeless by choice,” in that he’s living out of a van to cut costs rather than out of necessity. Prior to leaving his job at General Motors to pursue a job in Silicon Valley he was already living out of a van, ABC reports.

He has been working as a freelance web developer since he arrived in the area.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE