Homeless Man Gets 200 Job Offers After Passing Out Resume on Street

A homeless man in Silicon Valley says he’s received more than 200 job offers after passing out his resume on a street corner.

David Casarez, a Texas A&M graduate reportedly moved to Silicon Valley in September of last year with the hope of getting a job in the tech industry. After nearly a year of striking out on the job market, Casarez, who was living out of his van, made an unusual choice: he stood out on the corner with copies of his resume to pass out to passing motorists, CNN reports.

He passed out resumes while holding a sign that read “Homeless, Hungry 4 Success. Take a Resume.”

One motorist took a picture of Casarez and his sign as well as his resume and tweeted it out, a tweet that has since been retweeted more than 137,000 times and has led to a significant amount of interest from potential employers.

Today I saw this young homeless man asking for people to take a resume rather than asking for money. If anyone in the Silicon Valley could help him out, that would be amazing. Please RT so we can help David out! pic.twitter.com/ewoE3PKFx7 — FullMakeup Alchemist (@jaysc0) July 27, 2018

Casarez does say that he’s “homeless by choice,” in that he’s living out of a van to cut costs rather than out of necessity. Prior to leaving his job at General Motors to pursue a job in Silicon Valley he was already living out of a van, ABC reports.

He has been working as a freelance web developer since he arrived in the area.