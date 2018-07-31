Homeless Man Gets 200 Job Offers After Passing Out Resume on Street

A homeless man in Silicon Valley says he’s received more than 200 job offers after passing out his resume on a street corner.
David Casarez, a Texas A&M graduate reportedly moved to Silicon Valley in September of last year with the hope of getting a job in the tech industry. After nearly a year of striking out on the job market, Casarez, who was living out of his van, made an unusual choice: he stood out on the corner with copies of his resume to pass out to passing motorists, CNN reports.
He passed out resumes while holding a sign that read “Homeless, Hungry 4 Success. Take a Resume.”
One motorist took a picture of Casarez and his sign as well as his resume and tweeted it out, a tweet that has since been retweeted more than 137,000 times and has led to a significant amount of interest from potential employers.
Casarez does say that he’s “homeless by choice,” in that he’s living out of a van to cut costs rather than out of necessity. Prior to leaving his job at General Motors to pursue a job in Silicon Valley he was already living out of a van, ABC reports.
He has been working as a freelance web developer since he arrived in the area.