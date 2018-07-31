Woman Sues Over Lack of Ginger in Canada Dry

A woman from New York is suing Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. for the lack of ginger in their carbonated drink Canada Dry, which advertises that it’s “made from real ginger” on the front of the can. The actual ingredients in the drink, believed to be a healthier alternative to soda, are carbonated water, high fructose corn syrup, citric acid, sodium benzoate, natural flavors, and caramel colors.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group argues that real ginger is used to make the natural flavoring, but the suit filed on behalf of Julie Fletcher states it’s “a flavor compound comprised predominately of flavor extracts not derived from ginger, and a minuscule amount of a ginger flavor extract,” CBS News reports.

“Ms. Fletcher believed this meant that Canada Dry was made using ginger root and was, as a result, a healthier alternative to regular sodas,” said her lawyer according to The Buffalo News. “Ms. Fletcher knew that ginger root can calm an upset stomach and she purchased Canada Dry when her children were sick, believing that the ginger root in the beverage would soothe their stomach aches.”

Fletcher is arguing that false advertising has hurt her economically. She’s seeking damages, but also wants to open the case to other consumers as a class-action lawsuit, The Buffalo News reports.

A similar case against Dr Pepper Snapple Group was brought before a judge in Missouri, but was dismissed in June, according to The Washington Post. Other food and beverage companies have faced accusations of false advertising in the past as well. Kellogg’s has been brought to court for not having real fruit in their Froot Loops, and Starbucks changed their pumpkin spice latte recipe in 2015 after being criticized for its lack of real pumpkin.