Aeromexico Plane With 97 Passengers Crashes in Mexico—With No Deaths

An Aeromexico passenger plane carrying 97 passengers and four crew members crashed in the Mexican state of Durango in the north shortly after takeoff Tuesday afternoon. Durango Governor José R. Aispuro said on Twitter that the crash happened near the airport, and added shortly afterwards that no deaths were reported. Aeromexico said it is working to verify details about the accident.

Ante el percance ocurrido en el Aeropuerto Guadalupe Victoria de Durango he solicitado a los cuerpos de seguridad y emergencias atiendan el lamentable accidente. Oficialmente no hay cifras de heridos o fallecidos. En breve se darán a conocer los detalles de las acciones de apoyo. — José R. Aispuro T. (@AispuroDurango) July 31, 2018

Media in the area said the crash of flight 2431, an Embraer 190, occurred five minutes after its takeoff en route to Mexico City, according to the BBC. Passengers were seen walking to a nearby highway to obtain help. The governor said on local television that witnesses had told him they heard a “bang” and then the plane was on the ground.

Durango’s civil protection agency posted photos of ambulances and its workers at the scene, where black smoke was rising from a plane fuselage.

Fortune will update this story as new details become available.