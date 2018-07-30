Tech Stocks, Flight MH370, BMW Price Hike: CEO Daily for July 30, 2018

Good morning. David here again, filling in for Alan (who will be back Wednesday) from Berlin.

CBS CEO Les Moonves’s future is in doubt after a bombshell New Yorker piece presented detailed allegations of his sexual misconduct against actor Illeana Douglas, screenwriter Janet Jones and four other women. In the cases of Douglas and Jones, Moonves is alleged to have threatened to derail the careers of the women, after they turned down his advances. He allegedly followed through on such threats in multiple instances.

CBS said it would investigate the allegations, which would “be taken seriously.”

Moonves told The New Yorker he recognized that there were times “decades ago” when he “may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances.” But he says he “always understood and respected—and abided by the principle—that ‘no’ means ‘no,'” and he denies misusing his position to harm people’s careers.

Ronan Farrow’s article is not just damning about Moonves—it sets out extensive evidence of a pervasive culture of “harassment, gender discrimination, or retaliation at the network.” But most immediately, CBS’s board is now desperately trying to figure out what to do with its chief executive.

It complicates matters that Moonves’s fate partly lies in the hands of Shari Redstone, the head of CBS parent National Amusements, which wants to re-merge CBS with Viacom but faces legal pushback from Moonves and others on the board. The timing has forced Redstone to deny having anything to do with the New Yorker article, but, leaving that complex drama aside, the allegations are in themselves deeply disturbing.

Moonves is someone who has publicly backed the #MeToo movement, calling it a “watershed moment” and stressing how important it is that corporate cultures “will not allow” for such behavior—contrast that with the description of CBS News in Farrow’s piece as a “frat house” with a “very toxic culture toward women.” Moonves is even involved with the Commission on Eliminating Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality in the Workplace; a fact that held Douglas back from telling her story to people there.

The #MeToo cultural event has given men the chance to step up and show their support for the countless women affected by misogyny’s pernicious effects in the workplace. It’s certainly no time for people to sit on the fence and try to stay quiet. But at the same time, signaling alliance is no penance for past misdeeds. All it does is add hypocrisy to the list as those offenses come to light—as will no doubt continue to happen across industries.

