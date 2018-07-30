Dunkin' Donuts New Menu Includes Gluten-Free Option

Dunkin’ Donuts announced on Monday its new menu, with affordable snacks and even a gluten-free bakery option. The company’s gluten-free fudge brownie — along with several other food items — was made available at all of Dunkin’s 8,500 stores on Monday, CNN reported.

Dunkin’ Donuts introduced its new menu in a press release. According to the company, the food items will “make running on Dunkin’ even better.” The new Dunkin’ Run menu offers snacks for $2 each, including Donut Fries, Ham & Cheese Roll-ups and Waffle-Breaded Chicken Tenders.

In an effort to make their menu more inclusive to different diets, Dunkin’ also added the gluten-free option on Monday.

“We also recognize the importance of providing alternative choices for people with dietary restrictions or who choose a gluten-free diet, which is why we’re pleased our new menu offers guests a gluten-free Fudge Brownie, which is so chewy and delicious we think everyone will love it,” the company’s U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Tony Weisman said in the statement.

Dunkin’ Donuts has been going through a number of changes, trying to rebrand and offer different options to customers, according to CNN. The company has dropped the “Donuts” from its name in some stores, and is working toward prioritizing its drink offerings while cutting down on its food menu.