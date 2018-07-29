Charles Koch Says Trump's Trade Moves May Trigger U.S. Recession
Charles Koch stands for a portrait after an interview with the Washington Post at the Freedom Partners Summit on Monday, August 3, 2015 in Dana Point, CA. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon for The Washington Post via Getty Images)
The Washington Post The Washington Post/Getty Images
By Bloomberg
3:35 PM EDT

Billionaire Charles Koch said Sunday he worries President Donald Trump’s actions on trade and tariffs put the booming U.S. economy at risk of recession.

“I have no idea,” Koch said in Colorado during a rare on-the-record meeting with reporters. “It depends on the degree. Yeah, if it’s severe enough it could.”

The comments came as donors to Koch’s conservative political network are gathered for a three-day meeting at a luxury resort in Colorado Springs.

The network, with more than 700 donors who give at least $100,000 per year, has convened such gatherings twice annually since 2003. Like many traditional Republican groups, the network has long opposed protectionism and promoted the benefits of free trade.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE