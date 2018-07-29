Charles Koch Says Trump's Trade Moves May Trigger U.S. Recession

Billionaire Charles Koch said Sunday he worries President Donald Trump’s actions on trade and tariffs put the booming U.S. economy at risk of recession.

“I have no idea,” Koch said in Colorado during a rare on-the-record meeting with reporters. “It depends on the degree. Yeah, if it’s severe enough it could.”

The comments came as donors to Koch’s conservative political network are gathered for a three-day meeting at a luxury resort in Colorado Springs.

The network, with more than 700 donors who give at least $100,000 per year, has convened such gatherings twice annually since 2003. Like many traditional Republican groups, the network has long opposed protectionism and promoted the benefits of free trade.