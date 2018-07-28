Verizon is launching its own VPN for Verizon customers for $3.99 a month.

The VPN, Safe Wi-Fi, hides your IP address when you’re on a public network on up to 10 devices on iOS and Android. In addition to the added security, Verizon’s VPN also blocks targeted ads. This means that while you’re using public Wi-Fi in a coffee shop, airport, or hotel, you can use your device with an extra layer of security.

Safe Wi-Fi can be accessed through Verizon’s “My Verizon” app under “Products and Devices.” However, it appears that the service hasn’t yet rolled out completely.

Verizon is currently letting customers try the service for free for 30 days. The option is also much cheaper than may other VPN alternatives, which can cost more at their lowest pre-paid rates. Verizon also offers a free version of Safe Wi-Fi that covers just one device. If you only want added protection so you can use your phone on public Wi-Fi networks, this is likely the best VPN deal.