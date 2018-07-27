• Breaking a new barrier. The Fortune 500 is getting its 25th female CEO after Land O’Lakes yesterday announced Beth Ford as its new president and chief executive.

Ford, who’s served as Land O’Lakes COO, takes over the top role as the agricultural company contends with tariffs on U.S. dairy goods that were put in place as retaliation for President Donald Trump’s trade war.

When Ford spoke with my colleague Beth Kowitt yesterday, she said Land O’Lakes is navigating the tariffs “quite well” but cited the importance of obtaining “some level of certainty on trade agreements.”

“It allows businesses to understand what the rules are and playing field is so that they can manage their business and invest appropriately,” she said.

In addition to entering the all-too-exclusive club of female chief executives, Ford is breaking another barrier: she’ll be the third openly-gay CEO of a Fortune 500 company and the first woman.

Ford told Beth that that point didn’t come up in her discussions with the board. But she acknowledges that “it’s not nothing.”

She can recall a time earlier in her career when she felt as though she couldn’t be her full self at work, and recognizes that it’s “incredibly difficult” for people who feel that way.

She says she wasn’t necessarily seeking to be a role model as one of the few openly gay Fortune 500 CEOs, but she adds “if it gives someone encouragement and belief that they can be their authentic self and live their life…[then] that’s a terrific moment.”

Fortune