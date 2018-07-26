Tommy Hilfiger's New Clothing Line Rewards You For Wearing It

Getting dressed in the morning can now net you exclusive rewards, thanks to a new line of smart clothing released by Tommy Hilfiger on Thursday.

Every item in the clothing manufacturer’s new capsule, Tommy Jeans XPLORE, contains an embedded Awear Solutions’ Bluetooth low-energy smart chip that allows the wearer to pair their item with the company’s XPLORE iOS app using Bluetooth. Once paired, wearers essentially become a micro brand ambassador, earning points for wearing their item, competing in daily and weekly challenges, and collecting Tommy-branded heart-shaped icons on the app’s map.

Once you’ve racked up enough points, Tommy says they can be exchanged for products, gift cards, signed merchandise, and experiences, such as a tour of the Tommy archive or VIP passes to a Tommy runway show.

“Awear’s smart tag enables active, personalized engagement in real time, rewarding the consumer on product usage,” Liron Slonimsky, chief executive officer and founder of Awear Solutions, told WWD. “Never before has a brand been able to understand how the consumer truly uses the product after it leaves the store.”

There are 23 items in the XPLORE collection—ranging from denim jackets ($119.50) and T-shirts ($39.50) to sweatshirts ($89.50) and jeans ($99.50)—that are available in both men’s and women’s styles and a variety of colorways. Unisex accessories include a duffel bag ($129.50) and sport cap ($29.50).

XPLORE can be purchased on Tommy.com and at the company’s New York flagship store.