Snapchat Merges Influencers and Ads With 'Storytellers'

If you weren’t seeing enough ads from influencers on social media, there will soon be even more courtesy of Snapchat.

The app is launching “Snapchat Storytellers,” which will feature some of the most popular Snapchatters in ads in Discover and Stories, and will help brands with their own content creation, according to TechCrunch. The move could help brands find a way to utilize Snapchat as the most successful users share their wisdom on what works for the medium.

Snapchat isn’t taking a percentage of any of the deals made through the program or tying either the businesses or the creators to any contracts. But it could lead to a boost for Snapchat down the line as advertisers become more willing to invest in Snapchat. It could also be beneficial to provide an incentive for influencers to spend more time on Snapchat as opposed to other apps if they have a clearer path to monetization. Snapchat’s users have been dwindling following an ill-received redesign of the app.

The program will work by adding both brands and creators to its list of creative partners and will help facilitate an introduction on behalf of both parties if interested.