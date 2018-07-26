raceAhead: Getting Proximate

You can learn a lot about someone by standing next to them in a river, attending a sporting event, sharing a meal, or just taking a walk.

Just a quick note today since I’ve been on the move, as you well know.

I want to thank you for your beautiful notes on yesterday’s fly-fishing essay. It’s been such a delight to hear some of your experiences braving the wilderness — some of you with your white colleagues, and some of you who shared your love of the outdoors with your sweetly skeptical friends of color.

I delivered a version of yesterday’s essay as an anecdote during a set of remarks I shared with a global company recently. As it turned out, there were some fly-fishing enthusiasts in the room. Several decided then and there to treat the low-income STEM students they were mentoring to a fly-fishing outing. Naturally, I invited myself along. I will give you a full report once I have their permission to share and things start to shape up.

It was one of the most beautiful and authentic examples of “proximity” thinking I’ve encountered lately. The term has been popularized by Bryan Stevenson, the law professor, anti-death-penalty advocate and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative, who recently enjoined the crowd at our most recent CEO Initiative to “find ways to get proximate to the poor and vulnerable,” to better understand their humanity and address social problems.

You learn a lot about someone standing next to them in a river, enjoying a meal, watching a sporting event, or just taking a walk. You don’t even have to have “the big talk.” Consciously sharing space can build understanding, relationship, and trust, if you work at it. While it may not be the scalable inclusion breakthrough everyone is looking for, I believe it matters most. With all due respect to the management gurus out there, not everything that matters can be measured.