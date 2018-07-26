Rep. Jim Jordan Announces Bid for House Speaker

Ohio Republican Representative Jim Jordan announced a bid for House Speaker Thursday, aiming to replace Paul Ryan when he steps down in January of next year.

“Should the American people entrust us with the majority again in the 116th Congress, I plan to run for Speaker of the House to bring real change to the House of Representatives,” Jordan said in a statement, according to NBC News.

Jordan is a founding member of the House Freedom Caucus and longtime supporter of President Trump. He has publically supported the repeal of Obamacare, the building of a border wall, and the reduction of funding for programs like Planned Parenthood. This week, he and other republican leaders filed a resolution to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein, who oversees the Department of Justice’s Russia investigation.

“President Trump has taken bold action on behalf of the American people. Congress has not held up its end of the deal, but we can change that. It’s time to do what we said,” Jordan continued in his statement.

The republican representative has made headlines lately due to allegations that he ignored the sexual abuse of students by the team doctor when he was an assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State University. Jordan claims he had no knowledge of the abuses, and told NBC he doesn’t believe the controversy will affect his bid for House Speaker.

“Everyone can see through that story,” he told NBC. “I’ve talked to numerous of my colleagues, and they can all see through that story.”

Paul Ryan has publicly endorsed current House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as his successor, but McCarthy has yet to announce his bid for the position.