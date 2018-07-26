Gwyneth Paltrow, 23and Me, ClassPass: Broadsheet July 26th

• The goop on G.P. This New York Times Magazine story about Gwyneth Paltrow and Goop—written by my No.1 writing crush Taffy Brodesser-Akner—is one of the best things I’ve read in a long, long time. Her insight into the wellness industry, the appeal Paltrow (aka G.P.) holds for her devotees, and the way outrage over Goop’s most bizarre medical claims only serves to drive more people to the site is unmissable—I urge you to make time to read the whole thing.

New York Times Magazine

• Not very forgiving. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has proposed changes to the department’s loan forgiveness program that would make it harder for students who have been defrauded by their universities to receive forgiveness. It’s a reversal from an Obama-era policy that was created after two for-profit universities were found to have misled their students with false advertisements.

Fortune

• Basketball baby. This ESPN piece from friend of the Broadsheet Zach Lowe (Hi, Zach!), tells the story of Jenny Boucek, former Sacramento Kings assistant coach and now holder of a non-traveling coaching gig with the Dallas Mavericks. It’s a dual drama—first, her struggle to conceive as a forty-something single woman, then the challenge of figuring out how to maintain the NBA coaching job she fought to hard to get. “Now it became: Can I really do both?” Boucek says. “Can it be done? It hadn’t been done in the NBA.”

ESPN

MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Shari Ballard, senior EVP and president of multichannel retail for Best Buy Co. Inc., is stepping down after 25 years at the electronics giant. Her job put her in charge of all U.S. Best Buy stores, e-commerce, Best Buy Mexico and the company’s real estate strategy, earning her the No. 33 spot on Fortune‘s MPW list. Back in 2015, Fortune featured Ballard as one of the female execs who fueled Best Buy’s turnaround.