Someone in California just beat the odds—in a very big way.

The winning ticket for the fifth largest Mega Millions jackpot ever was sold in San Jose, Calif. The lucky winner’s Mega Millions jackpot ticket matched all six numbers that were drawn on Tues., July 24, 2018, earning them an estimated prize of $522 million, or $308 million in cash.

The winning Mega Millions numbers were 1, 2, 4, 19, and 29, and the Mega Ball was number 20.

The Mega Million jackpot won Tuesday night had been accumulating since it was last won in May in Ohio. At that point, it was worth $142 million. But on Tuesday, it wasn’t just the jackpot winner who got lucky. According to Mega Millions, there were 3,109,361 winning tickets on Tuesday at all prize levels, including several white ball winning Mega Millions tickets, which are worth either $3 million or $1 million.

Million-dollar winning Mega Million tickets were sold in Arizona, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, and two were sold in New Jersey. The Mega Millions winning tickets sold in Massachusetts and Texas included the optional Megaplier, winning those players $3 million each.

The biggest ever Mega Millions jackpot was worth $656 million, but was shared by winners in Illinois, Kansas, and Maryland.

The next Mega Millions drawing will come on Friday, at which time the winning jackpot will reset at a starting value of $40 million.