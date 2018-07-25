Trump's Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Is Demolished by a Pickax

President Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was destroyed again early Wednesday, this time by a man with a pickax.

Los Angeles police officers from the Hollywood division responded to a call at 3:33 a.m. local time, according to CNN. The LAPD said a man turned himself in at the Beverly Hills Police Department on Wednesday morning and was being questioned about the incident.

Trump was awarded the star in 2007 for his reality TV series, NBC’s The Apprentice. Since his presidential campaign in 2016, the star has repeatedly received negative attention. The star was previously smashed by a man with a sledgehammer, who was later charged with felony vandalism.

People have stomped and spit on the star; others have defaced it with stickers and graffiti calling the president a racist. A dog even joined in in 2016 and left a pile of poop on the star. At the time, the owner tweeted a photo and tagged Trump, writing, “Hey, @realDonaldTrump, my dog hates you.”

KUTV anchor Ron Bird shared a video of the latest rendition of the shattered star on Twitter this morning. The job appears to be the most thorough damage to date.