Former Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne has died, according to a statement by the carmaker’s controlling family shareholder on Wednesday. He was 66.

Marchionne passed away following complications from shoulder surgery, undertaken on June 27 in Zurich. His health reportedly rapidly deteriorated following the surgery, leading to Marchionne’s departure from Fiat Chrysler over the weekend.

Marchionne was known for turning around the Fiat brand when he joined as CEO in June 2004. At the time, the company had been on the brink of bankruptcy. The company’s patriarch, Gianni Agnelli, had died two years earlier in 2003, swiftly followed by the death of his younger brother Umberto.

When Marchionne was named chief executive, Fiat had gone through five CEOs in less than two years. He turned the company around, buying Detroit carmaker Chrysler and debuting the joint Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in October 2014.

