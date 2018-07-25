This Is Where the $522 Million Winning Mega Millions Ticket Was Won

Someone in San Jose, California just beat the odds—in a very big way.

The fifth largest Mega Millions jackpot ever was won in California on Tuesday.

The lucky winner purchased a ticket that matched all six numbers that were drawn on Tuesday, earning them an estimated prize of $522 million, or $308 million in cash. The winning numbers were 1, 2, 4, 19 and 29, and the Mega Ball was number 20.

With the odds of winning a jackpot at a daunting 1 in 258.9 million for Powerball according to CBS News, this week’s winner is particularly lucky to have drawn all six of the winning numbers.

The biggest ever Mega Millions jackpot was worth $656 million, but was shared by winners in Illinois, Kansas, and Maryland.

The progressive jackpot won Tuesday night had been accumulating since it was last won in May in Ohio. At that point, it was worth $142 million. But on Tuesday, it wasn’t just the jackpot winner who got lucky. According to Mega Millions there were 3,109,361 winning tickets on Tuesday at all prize levels, including several white ball winning tickets, which are worth either $3 million or $1 million.

The next draw will come on Friday, at which time the jackpot will reset at a starting value of $40 million.