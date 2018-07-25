Floods Close Hersheypark for Another Day

Floodwaters have once again shut down two popular Northeast amusement parks.
Hersheypark and Knoebels Amusement Resort were both closed Wednesday, saying conditions were unsafe for visitors. Aerial shots of the resorts showed rivers of water flowing through the park’s walking paths. Both parks were closed Monday, but reopened on Tuesday in a limited capacity.
“Given the disaster declaration recently issued by Derry Township, Hersheypark will be closed today, July 25, for the safety of our guests and employees,” Hersheypark posted on Twitter. “Our team is closely monitoring this fast-moving storm system to determine its continued impact and will post updates here.”
Knoebels was a bit more succinct, showing a flooded zone on Facebook and simply saying “This one’s going to take some clean-up. We’re closed today, folks.”
Hersheypark’s ZooAmerica was also closed.
Rain continues to be a concern, with a flash flood watch in effect for nearby Philadelphia until 6 a.m. Thursday.
Images from within the parks suggest that even if they reopen Thursday, it will once again be in a limited capacity.
Hersheypark may not have the same recognition as a Disney World or Six Flags to some people, but it’s the nation’s 17th most popular amusement park, according to a 2017 report from Themed Entertainment Association and AECOM—3.3 million people visited the park last year.