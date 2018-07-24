Whole Foods Delivery Expands to These Parts of New York and Florida

Amazon is continuing to expand its Whole Foods delivery reach.

The tech giant on Tuesday announced that if you’re an Amazon Prime customer in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, and Palm Beach in Florida or in Long Island and areas around New York City, including Lower Manhattan and Brooklyn, you can get Whole Foods delivery. Amazon said in a statement that it will expand the availability of its delivery service to more areas around those locations in the coming weeks.

In order to get a Whole Foods delivery, you need to use the company’s Prime Now service, which is available both in the browser and via the Prime Now app. Choose the products you want to buy, pay for them, and choose a delivery time, and you’ll be all set. Amazon said that the service includes thousands of Whole Foods items and deliveries can be scheduled in as little as an hour. Deliveries are available between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Amazon has been steadily increasing the number of markets that can take advantage of Whole Foods deliveries. Just last month, in fact, the company said that it expanded the service to five cities: Chicago, Houston, San Antonio, Minneapolis, and Indianapolis. It’s already available in Austin, Dallas, and other markets.

Looking ahead, Amazon plans to expand its Whole Foods delivery across the U.S. throughout 2018. You can use this tool to find out if it’s available in your area.