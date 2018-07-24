Term Sheet -- Tuesday, July 24

I read an interesting article titled, “Everything About Private Equity Reeks of Bubble. Party On!” It lays out the concerns of private equity’s record fundraising that’s pushed the industry’s dry powder to more than $1 trillion — the most ever — while buyout valuations have risen to concerning levels amid the competition for deals.

David Fann, president and CEO of TorreyCove Capital Partners, called it “a strange environment.” Fann goes on to say that he recently heard from an investment banker in the Midwest that “crappy little companies” are being sold for 12 times cash flow, when they should be valued at seven times. The debt used to finance these deals could spell trouble down the road.

As we recently noted in Term Sheet, the average size of deals is increasing but the amount of deals getting done is down from 2014. “So you quickly come to a situation where the industry is becoming much more competitive for each deal that is done. As a result, the prices are at an all-time high,” Hugh McArthur, head of Bain’s global private equity practice, said in February.

Yet these concerns haven’t stopped private equity firms from racing to investors for more capital. More money continues to flow in from the wealth management industry, sovereign wealth funds are moving in, and let’s not forget the pools of capital from the Middle East.

Global fundraising totaled an unprecedented $453 billion in 2017, topping the previous record, set in 2007, of $414 billion, according to Preqin.

As global investors keep turning to private equity for returns, the heightened competition for deals, and the use of debt to finance them, may bite into — or seriously jeopardize — the gains they’re hoping to reap from the buyout industry.

S&P Global Market Intelligence estimates that buyout debt levels averaged about 5.7 times ebitda in May. That’s up from as low as 3.7 times for deals done in 2009 and not far from a peak of 6.05 times in 2007 — the height of the buyout boom that preceded the financial crisis. The deep recession that followed left many highly leveraged companies in distress as their earnings plummeted.

So my questions for Term Sheet readers are: Does this perspective support what you're seeing in the market? If so, is this concerning? And of course, the age-old question: where in the cycle are we?

THE LEDGER 40: This year, one list wasn’t enough. The Ledger 40 Under 40 list, compiled by Fortune’s fintech team (including Term Sheet star, Lucinda Shen), shines a light on the pioneers building some of the world’s fastest-growing businesses. They’re innovating around digital payments, cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, and blockchains, or distributed accounting ledgers — the tech upon which much of this financial revolution is based.

The list features Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss (No. 8), who turned the proceeds from a legal settlement over the origins of Facebook into a billion-dollar Bitcoin investment. Others are less well-known but just as much worth knowing. Jihan Wu (No. 3), cofounded Bitmain, the world’s biggest Bitcoin mining hardware manufacturer. Rachel Mayer (No. 16) leads the investing app for Circle, one of the top U.S. crypto startups — helping cryptocurrency trading go mainstream. And Christine Moy (No. 18) is now the blockchain guru for JPMorgan Chase, America’s largest bank. See the full list here.

IPO HYPE: Ah, Pinterest. The social media company is approaching $1 billion in advertising revenue as it eyes a 2019 IPO, according to CNBC. Pinterest was last valued at $12.3 billion in June 2017, and it’s raised approximately $1.5 billion in funding from investors including Rakuten, Andreessen Horowitz, FirstMark, Goldman Sachs, Fidelity Investments, Bessemer Venture Partners and SV Angel. 2019 is shaping up to be a big year for IPOs.