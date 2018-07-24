Pepperidge Farm Is Recalling 4 Kinds of Goldfish Crackers

Pepperidge Farm, the baked goods division of Campbell Soup (cpb), is voluntarily recalling four kinds of Goldfish crackers amid fears of salmonella contamination.

The four varieties of Goldfish being recalled in the United States are Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar, Flavor Blasted Sour Cream & Onion, Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar and Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel. A supplier of whey protein used in a seasoning in these four varieties reported a salmonella contamination, so Pepperidge Farm is voluntarily recalling the products “out of an abundance of caution.”

The company is offering refunds for affected consumers, and encouraging them not to eat the product. Pepperidge Farm says no illnesses have been reported.

It’s somewhat unusual for dry foods to cause salmonella outbreaks, but this summer has also seen recalls of Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal and Ritz Crackers. Kellogg’s recalled all boxes of the cereal with sell-by dates between June 14, 2018, and June 14, 2019, after 100 illnesses were reported. Mondelez has also voluntarily recalled a dozen Ritz products because of whey powder contaminated with salmonella.

Founded by Margaret Rudkin as a bakery in 1947, Pepperidge Farm was acquired by Campbell Soup in 1961, the year before it introduced the iconic Goldfish cracker. Campbell Soup has been struggling with declining sales in the past three years, leading to the resignation of CEO Denise Morrison in May.