Nike Pay, 40 Under 40, Susan Fowler: Broadsheet July 24

• The fintech 40. For the first time ever, The Ledger—Fortune‘s team that concentrates on the intersection of business and technology (read: our resident crypto experts)—has put together its own 40 Under 40 list. Here’s a look at some of the fascinating women who made the cut:

Rana Yared, managing director, principal strategic investments, Goldman Sachs. A leader of the bank’s fintech investments, Yared had a major role in setting up Goldman’s new Bitcoin trading operation.

Amber Baldet, CEO and cofounder, Clovyr. An alum of our 2017 40 Under 40, Baldet left her old gig as blockchain program lead at JPMorgan Chase to found her blockchain startup this year

Kathleen Breitman, CEO and cofounder, Tezos. Breitman and her blockchain company are “planning to launch one of the crypto industry’s most highly anticipated projects later this month.”

Emilie Choi, VP of business development, Coinbase. At LinkedIn, Choi oversaw more than 40 acquisitions; now she’s helping guide Coinbase’s expansion plans.

For a look at more of the young women defining the world of blockchain and cryptocurrency, click on through for the full list:

