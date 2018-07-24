Nike Pay, 40 Under 40, Susan Fowler: Broadsheet July 24

Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Ex-Uber engineer Susan Fowler lands a new gig, Nike will give 7,000 raises in a bid to equalize pay, and we meet the young guns of fintech. Have a super day.
• The fintech 40. For the first time ever, The Ledger—Fortune‘s team that concentrates on the intersection of business and technology (read: our resident crypto experts)—has put together its own 40 Under 40 list. Here’s a look at some of the fascinating women who made the cut:
Rana Yared, managing director, principal strategic investments, Goldman Sachs. A leader of the bank’s fintech investments, Yared had a major role in setting up Goldman’s new Bitcoin trading operation.
Amber Baldet, CEO and cofounder, Clovyr. An alum of our 2017 40 Under 40, Baldet left her old gig as blockchain program lead at JPMorgan Chase to found her blockchain startup this year
Kathleen Breitman, CEO and cofounder, Tezos. Breitman and her blockchain company are “planning to launch one of the crypto industry’s most highly anticipated projects later this month.”
Emilie Choi, VP of business development, Coinbase. At LinkedIn, Choi oversaw more than 40 acquisitions; now she’s helping guide Coinbase’s expansion plans.
For a look at more of the young women defining the world of blockchain and cryptocurrency, click on through for the full list:
Fortune
• Getting in the eGame. Meg Whitman, the former head of eBay and Hewlett Packard Enterprise and current CEO of media investment firm WndrCo, has decided that there’s a big future for eSports. She’s invested in and joined the board of Immortals, the competitive videogame organization that fields teams in games such as Rainbow Six Siege and Arena of Valor. Whitman’s investment has no public figure on it, but it values Immortals at over $100 million.
Fortune
• Engineer to editor. Susan Fowler Rigetti, who many of you will remember as the former Uber engineer whose blog post about sexual harassment and discrimination at the company rocked Silicon Valley, has been hired by the New York Times as a technology opinion editor. Most recently, she was the editor in chief of Increment, a software engineering magazine produced by payments company Stripe.
Fortune
• Just fix it. Nike announced that it will raise salaries for roughly 7,000 employees (or about 10% of its workforce)—both men and women—and change how it awards annual bonuses in an attempt to achieve equal pay. The move comes after several male employees resigned amid harassment allegations and CEO Mark Parker apologized for problems with the company’s culture.
Fortune
• Moms take to the stump. Noting that two of this year’s political ads show gubernatorial candidates breastfeeding their children, The Atlantic looks at how female politicians are increasingly running “explicitly, and proudly, as moms.” Annika Neklason writes: “In this year’s election cycle, motherhood has become an asset to be flaunted in progressive campaigns, resolving a decades-old tension for women seeking to enter electoral politics.”
The Atlantic
MOVERS AND SHAKERS: WNYC has named Alison Stewart as the host of a new program (which is still in development) that will replace Midday at WNYC, the interim successor to The Leonard Lopate Show.
• Queen of all GIFs. Are you that person who can’t help but load up your Twitter feed or company Slack room with GIFs? If so, I bet you’ll like this profile of Samantha Scharff, co-founder of Giphy Studios, the first creative agency devoted to making original GIFs.
Wired
• Word for word. Beck Dorey-Stein, a White House stenographer during President Barack Obama’s administration and author of a new memoir, From the Corner of the Oval, talks about her experiences as Obama’s “creeper” and how stenographers have less access to the president in the Trump White House.
NPR
• The 35%. Vogue reports that there are “more women in tech per capita [in the Middle East] than anywhere else in the world as they now comprise 35 percent of digital entrepreneurs in the region compared to a meagre 10 percent worldwide.” Meet a few of them here:
Vogue
