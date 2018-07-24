Johnnie Walker's New Blend Includes Whisky From a Distillery That Closed in 1983

This fall, Johnnie Walker is adding a new scotch to its portfolio, Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare Port Ellen.

The whisky is the second in a series of special releases from the distiller that incorporate eight handpicked whiskies, including three ‘ghost whiskies’ from distilleries that have long since closed down.

This edition includes whisky from the famed island distillery of Port Ellen. The distillery closed its doors in 1983. Along with whisky from Port Ellen, the blend also includes ghost whiskies from Caledonian and Carsebridge, which add a layer of creamy, vanilla sweetness to the whisky, as well as rare malt expressions from Mortlach, Dailuaine, Cragganmore, Blair Athol, and Oban.

Johnnie Walker says that the blend is “exceptionally balanced with layers of creamy vanilla sweetness on the nose, rolling waves of waxy citrus, rich malt and tropical fruit flavors on the palate, and the unmistakable lingering finish of Port Ellen maritime smokiness.”

The whisky will be sold in a custom dark blue bottle with a map of Scotland, showing each of the distilleries used in the blend and will be available nationwide for $349.99 per bottle, while supplies last.