Fortune’s annual technology conference, Brainstorm Tech, is a forum for fascinating discussions by some of the industry’s top leaders, thinkers, and innovators.
If you missed this year’s event, which was held from July 16 to 18 in Aspen, Colo., you can catch up easily using our handy guide below. It’s a compilation of all of the event’s coverage by Fortune staff. Enjoy.
Monday July 16, 2018
OPENING REMARKS
Speakers: Michal Lev-Ram and Clifton Leaf, Fortune
DRIVING CHANGE
Speaker: Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO, Uber
Interviewer: Adam Lashinsky, Executive Editor and Editorial Director, Brainstorm TECH, Fortune
Read Polina Marinova's report
PRODUCTIVE REINVENTION
Speakers: Shiva Rajaraman, Chief Product Officer, WeWork; April Underwood, Chief Product Office, Slack
Moderator: Leigh Gallagher, Senior Editor at Large and Co-chair, Brainstorm TECH, Fortune
Read Beth Kowitt's report
CHINA’S BIG E-COMMERCE BET
Speaker: Richard Liu, CEO, JD.com
Interviewer: Adam Lashinsky, Fortune
Read Erika Fry's report
TECH AND THE POLICY AGENDA
Speakers: Penny Pritzker, Chairman, PSP Partners; Former U.S. Secretary of Commerce; Bradley Tusk, CEO, Tusk Ventures
Moderator: Clifton Leaf, Fortune
Read Jeff Roberts' report
GRABBING THE WHEEL
Speaker: Hooi Ling Tan, Co-founder, Grab
Interviewer: Clay Chandler, Asia Editor, Fortune
Read Jen Wieczner's report
GOOGLE’S GURU OF DESIGN
Speaker: Ivy Ross, Vice President, Design for Hardware, Google
Interviewer: Brian O’Keefe, Deputy Editor, Fortune
Read Robert Hackett's report
CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF MASSIVE PROFITS
Speakers: Pat Gelsinger, CEO, VMWare; Dennis Woodside, COO, Dropbox; Lisa Su, CEO, AMD
Moderator: Andrew Nusca, Digital Editor, and Co-chair, Brainstorm TECH, Fortune
Read Jonathan Vanian's report
INCUBATING WALMART’S FUTURE
Speakers: Jennifer Fleiss, CEO, Code Eight; Marc Lore, CEO, Walmart eCommerce U.S.; CEO, Jet.com
Moderator: Beth Kowitt, Senior Writer, Fortune
Read Phil Wahba's report
ECHOS OF THE FUTURE
Speaker: Toni Reid, Vice President, Alexa Experience and Echo Devices, Amazon
Interviewer: Michal Lev-Ram, Fortune
Read Ellen McGirt's report
ONE ON ONE
Speaker: Jerry Yang, Founding Partner, AME Cloud Ventures and Co-founder, Yahoo
Interviewer: Adam Lashinsky, Fortune
Read Aaron Pressman's report
Tuesday July 17, 2018
SO YOU’VE GOT AI. NOW WHAT?
Speakers: Kris Miller, Chief Strategy Officer, eBay; Jeetu Patel, Chief Product Officer, Box; Christa Quarles, CEO, OpenTable; Kyle York, General Manager, Business & Product Strategy, Oracle
Moderator: Aaron Pressman, Senior Writer, Fortune
Read Robert Hackett's report
PUSH, NUDGES, SHOVES: HOW BEHAVIOR DRIVES MARKETING
Speakers: Frank Cooper, Global CMO, BlackRock; Christine Cuoco, Global Head, Business Marketing, Twitter; Dani Cushion, CMO, Cardlytics; Alicia Tillman, CMO, SAP; Steven Wolfe Pereira, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Quantcast
Moderator: Kristen Bellstrom, Deputy Digital Editor, Fortune
Read Beth Kowitt's report
CRYPTOCURRENCY’S WILD RIDE: FAR FROM OVER
Speakers: Adele Faure, Assistant General Counsel, Robinhood; Hooman Radfar, Partner, Expa; Slava Rubin, Founder, Indiegogo; Micah Winkelspecht, CEO, Gem
Moderator: Jeff Roberts, Law & Policy Reporter, Fortune
THE FUTURE OF MOBILITY
Speakers: Karl Iagnemma, President, nuTonomy; Alisyn Malek, COO, May Mobility; Nikhil Naikal, Founder, Mapper.ai
Hooi Ling Tan, Co-founder, Grab; Bonny Simi, President, JetBlue Ventures
Moderator: Brian O’Keefe, Fortune
MOMENTUM ON DEMAND
Speaker: John Zimmer, President, Lyft
Interviewer: Andrew Nusca, Fortune
Read Jonathan Vanian's report
INSIDE SOFTBANK’S BIG BETS
Speakers: Jeffrey Housenbold, Managing Partner, SoftBank Investment Advisers; Lydia Jett, Consumer Internet Investor, SoftBank Investment Advisers
Moderator: Dan Primack, Business Editor, Axios
Read Polina Marinova's report
MAKING MONEY MOVE
Speakers: Asheesh Birla, SVP, Product, Ripple; Claire Hughes Johnson, COO, Stripe; Bridget van Kralingen, SVP, Global Industries, Platforms, and Blockchain, IBM
Moderator: Jen Wieczner, Senior Writer, Fortune
Read Jeff Roberts' report
MOVING FORWARD
Speaker: Elaine L. Chao, Secretary, U.S. Department of Transportation
Interviewer: Alan Murray, President, Fortune
Read Lucinda Shen's report
DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION: WHAT’S HAPPENED SINCE 2017?
Speaker: Christa Quarles, CEO, OpenTable
TOWN HALL 2018-TECHLASH: NAVIGATING AN INDUSTRY’S MOMENT OF CRISIS
Featured participants: Amy Banse, Managing Director, Comcast Ventures; Natalie Evans Harris, COO, Ecosystem Development, BrightHive; Jeff Glueck, CEO, Foursquare; Hemant Taneja, Managing Director, General Catalyst
Moderator: Jo Ling Kent, NBC News
Read Jonathan Vanian's report
OPENING REMARKS: CAN TECH FIND ITS HUMANITY?
Speaker: Tristan Harris, Founder, Center for Humane Technology
DEFENDING THE HEALTH OF TOMORROW’S WARRIORS
Speaker: Lt. Gen. Najda West, Surgeon General, U.S. Army
Interviewer: Adam Lashinsky, Fortune
Read Aaron Pressman's report
AI AND THE WORKPLACE OF THE FUTURE
Speakers: Mike Ableson, Vice President, Strategy, General Motors; Matt Driskill,Deputy Program Manager for Advanced Development, PMA-234, U.S. Navy; Naveen Rao, Corporate Vice President and GM, Artificial Intelligence Products Group, Intel; April Underwood, Chief Product Officer, Slack
Moderator: Andrew Nusca, Fortune
Read Robert Hackett's report
CHINA INNOVATION
Speakers: Connie Chan, Partner, Andreessen Horowitz; David Chao, General Partner, DCM Ventures; Gary Rieschel, Founding Managing Partner, Qiming Venture Partners; Hans Tung, Managing Partner, GGV Capital; Deborah Weinswig, CEO, Coresight Research; Wang Ying, Managing Director, Fosun RZ Capital
Moderator: Clay Chandler, Fortune
Read Brian O'Keefe's report
INVESTING IN TIMES OF UNCERTAINTY
Speakers: Anu Hariharan, General Partner, Continuity Fund, Y Combinator; Anton Levy, Managing Director, Global Head, Internet & Technology, General Atlantic; Katie Rae, CEO, The Engine; Mood Rowghani, General Partner, Kleiner Perkins; Trae Vassallo, Managing Director, Defy
Moderator: Dan Primack, Business Editor, Axios
Read Polina Marinova's report
CONNECTED, YET PROTECTED
Speakers: Tammy Franklin, Chief Digital Officer, North America, IBM; Chad Greene, Director, Integrity Investigations and Intelligence, Facebook; Hal Lawton, President, Macy’s Inc.; Terry Myerson, Executive Vice President and Former Leader, Windows and Devices Group, Microsoft; Nat Natarajan,Chief Product and Technology Officer, Ancestry.com; Kirsten Wolberg, Chief Technology and Operations Officer, DocuSign
Moderator: Aaron Pressman, Fortune
Read Alan Murray's report
THE TRIUMPHS AND TRIBULATIONS OF TECH TRANSFORMATION
Speakers: Jeremy King, CTO, Walmart Labs; Christine Landry, Group Chief Executive, Consumer and Industrials, Conduent; Marc Leibowitz, Global Head of Digital, Johnson & Johnson; Cathy Polinsky, CTO, Stitch Fix; Nadja West, Lt. Gen., Surgeon General, U.S. Army
Moderator: Ellen McGirt, Senior Editor, Fortune
Read Clay Chandler's report
THE NEW SCIENCE OF FITNESS
Speakers: George Hincapie, professional cyclist; Siobhan McFeeney, Global Leader, Business Transformation, Pivotal; Mark Verstegen, Founder, EXOS; Geoff Woo, CEO, HVMN
Moderator: Clifton Leaf, Fortune
Read Kristen Bellstrom's report
10 LESSONS, 10 MINUTES: THE PERILS OF STOCK PICKING IN TECH
Speaker: Mark Mahaney, Managing Director, Internet, RBC Capital Markets
Read Lucinda Shen's report
THE FUTURE OF ENTERTAINMENT
Speakers: Robert Bakish, CEO, Viacom; Stacey Sher, Co-president, Activision Blizzard Studios
Moderator: Andrew Nusca, Fortune
Read Aric Jenkins' report
WHEN THE CUSTOMER COMES FIRST, IKEA STYLE
Speaker: Stacy Brown-Philpot, CEO, TaskRabbit
Interviewer: Leigh Gallagher, Fortune
Read Aaron Pressman's report
EAT. SLEEP. PERFORM. REPEAT.
Speaker: Mark Verstegen, Founder, EXOS
Read Ellen McGirt's report
WHAT IMPACT WILL AI HAVE ON HUMANITY?
Speakers: Mike Ableson, Vice President, Strategy, General Motors; Mike Capps, CEO, Diveplane Corp.
Moderator: Marissa Mayer, Co-founder, Lumi Labs and Co-chair, Brainstorm TECH
Read Jonathan Vanian's report
THE NEW BATTLE FOR TRAVEL
Speaker: Gillian Tans, CEO, Booking.com
Interviewer: Michal Lev-Ram, Fortune
Read Beth Kowitt's report
Wednesday July 18, 2018
IS TECHNOLOGY INHERENTLY BIASED?
Speakers: Julio Avalos, Chief Strategy Officer, GitHub; Jon Cohen, Head of Research, SurveyMonkey; Karla Monterosso, CEO, Code2040; Bärí Williams, Legal and Operations Adviser, Owl
Moderator: Ellen McGirt, Fortune
SECURITY IN THE BUILT ENVIRONMENT
Speakers: Patrick Bass, CEO, thyssenkrupp North America; Gary Lauder, Managing Director, Lauder Partners, LLC; Alisyn Malek, COO, May Mobility; Brendan Wallace, Managing Partner, Fifth Wall Ventures; Jeremy Warren, CTO, Vivint Smart Home
Moderator: Jeff Roberts, Fortune
SILICON UNION: A NEW TECH GENERATION IN EUROPE
Speakers: Pascal Cagni, Ambassador for International Investment and Chairman, Business France; Maëlle Gavet, COO, Compass; Cem Sertoglu, Partner, EarlyBird; Hiro Tamura, Partner, Atomico; Donal Travers, Head, Technology, IDA Ireland; Robert Vis, CEO, MessageBird; Mei Wen, Founder, Startup Sweden; Kamran Zaki, President, North America, Adyen
Moderator: Polina Marinova, Editor, Term Sheet, Fortune
Read Clay Chandler's report
MARKETING REIMAGINED: LEVERAGING NEW TOOLS
Speakers: Brad Dickerson, CEO, Blue Apron; Dawn Laguens, Chief Brand Officer, Planned Parenthood Federation of America; Monica Long, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Ripple; Joe Marchese, President, Advertising Revenue, Fox Networks Group; Ross Martin, CEO, Blackbird; David Roman, CMO, Lenovo; Dara Treseder, CMO, Business Innovations and GE Ventures, GE
Moderator: Beth Kowitt, Fortune
HOW THIS STARTUP PASSED THE SCALE TEST
Speakers: Alfred Lin, Partner, Sequoia Capital; Tony Xu, CEO, DoorDash
Moderator: Andrew Nusca, Fortune
Read Phil Wahba's report
THE NEW SPACE ECONOMY
Speakers: Dan Hart, CEO, Virgin Orbit; Howard Lance, CEO, Maxar Technologies
Moderator: Aaron Pressman, Fortune
Read Jonathan Vanian's report
CYBERSECURITY’S NEW GAME OF RISK
Speakers: Jen Easterly, Managing Director; Global Head, Cybersecurity Fusion Center, Morgan Stanley; Jay Kaplan, CEO, Synack
Moderator: Robert Hackett, Senior Writer, Fortune
Read Jeff Roberts' report
SWIPING, DATING, AND DRAMA
Speaker: Mandy Ginsberg, CEO, Match Group
Moderator: Leigh Gallagher, Fortune
Read Ellen McGirt's report
AN OPTIMIST’S GUIDE TO THE GALAXY
Speaker: Thomas L. Friedman, New York Times columnist and author of Thank You For Being Late
Interviewer: Alan Murray, Fortune
Read Aric Jenkins' report
