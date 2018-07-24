Fortune’s annual technology conference, Brainstorm Tech, is a forum for fascinating discussions by some of the industry’s top leaders, thinkers, and innovators.

If you missed this year’s event, which was held from July 16 to 18 in Aspen, Colo., you can catch up easily using our handy guide below. It’s a compilation of all of the event’s coverage by Fortune staff. Enjoy.

Monday July 16, 2018

OPENING REMARKS

Speakers: Michal Lev-Ram and Clifton Leaf, Fortune

Watch the video here.

DRIVING CHANGE

Speaker: Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO, Uber

Interviewer: Adam Lashinsky, Executive Editor and Editorial Director, Brainstorm TECH, Fortune

Read Polina Marinova’s report here.

Watch the video here.

PRODUCTIVE REINVENTION

Speakers: Shiva Rajaraman, Chief Product Officer, WeWork; April Underwood, Chief Product Office, Slack

Moderator: Leigh Gallagher, Senior Editor at Large and Co-chair, Brainstorm TECH, Fortune

Read Beth Kowitt’s report here.

Watch the video here.

CHINA’S BIG E-COMMERCE BET

Speaker: Richard Liu, CEO, JD.com

Interviewer: Adam Lashinsky, Fortune

Read Erika Fry’s report here.

Watch the video here.

TECH AND THE POLICY AGENDA

Speakers: Penny Pritzker, Chairman, PSP Partners; Former U.S. Secretary of Commerce; Bradley Tusk, CEO, Tusk Ventures

Moderator: Clifton Leaf, Fortune

Read Jeff Roberts’ report here.

Watch the video here.

GRABBING THE WHEEL

Speaker: Hooi Ling Tan, Co-founder, Grab

Interviewer: Clay Chandler, Asia Editor, Fortune

Read Jen Wieczner’s report here.

Watch the video here.

GOOGLE’S GURU OF DESIGN

Speaker: Ivy Ross, Vice President, Design for Hardware, Google

Interviewer: Brian O’Keefe, Deputy Editor, Fortune

Read Robert Hackett’s report here.

Watch the video here.

CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF MASSIVE PROFITS

Speakers: Pat Gelsinger, CEO, VMWare; Dennis Woodside, COO, Dropbox; Lisa Su, CEO, AMD

Moderator: Andrew Nusca, Digital Editor, and Co-chair, Brainstorm TECH, Fortune

Read Jonathan Vanian’s report here.

Watch the video here.

INCUBATING WALMART’S FUTURE

Speakers: Jennifer Fleiss, CEO, Code Eight; Marc Lore, CEO, Walmart eCommerce U.S.; CEO, Jet.com

Moderator: Beth Kowitt, Senior Writer, Fortune

Read Phil Wahba’s report here.

Watch the video here.

ECHOS OF THE FUTURE

Speaker: Toni Reid, Vice President, Alexa Experience and Echo Devices, Amazon

Interviewer: Michal Lev-Ram, Fortune

Read Ellen McGirt’s report here.

Watch the video here.

ONE ON ONE

Speaker: Jerry Yang, Founding Partner, AME Cloud Ventures and Co-founder, Yahoo

Interviewer: Adam Lashinsky, Fortune

Read Aaron Pressman’s report here.

Watch the video here.

Tuesday July 17, 2018

SO YOU’VE GOT AI. NOW WHAT?

Speakers: Kris Miller, Chief Strategy Officer, eBay; Jeetu Patel, Chief Product Officer, Box; Christa Quarles, CEO, OpenTable; Kyle York, General Manager, Business & Product Strategy, Oracle

Moderator: Aaron Pressman, Senior Writer, Fortune

Read Robert Hackett’s report here.

PUSH, NUDGES, SHOVES: HOW BEHAVIOR DRIVES MARKETING

Speakers: Frank Cooper, Global CMO, BlackRock; Christine Cuoco, Global Head, Business Marketing, Twitter; Dani Cushion, CMO, Cardlytics; Alicia Tillman, CMO, SAP; Steven Wolfe Pereira, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Quantcast

Moderator: Kristen Bellstrom, Deputy Digital Editor, Fortune

Read Beth Kowitt’s report here.

CRYPTOCURRENCY’S WILD RIDE: FAR FROM OVER

Speakers: Adele Faure, Assistant General Counsel, Robinhood; Hooman Radfar, Partner, Expa; Slava Rubin, Founder, Indiegogo; Micah Winkelspecht, CEO, Gem

Moderator: Jeff Roberts, Law & Policy Reporter, Fortune

THE FUTURE OF MOBILITY

Speakers: Karl Iagnemma, President, nuTonomy; Alisyn Malek, COO, May Mobility; Nikhil Naikal, Founder, Mapper.ai

Hooi Ling Tan, Co-founder, Grab; Bonny Simi, President, JetBlue Ventures

Moderator: Brian O’Keefe, Fortune

MOMENTUM ON DEMAND

Speaker: John Zimmer, President, Lyft

Interviewer: Andrew Nusca, Fortune

Read Jonathan Vanian’s report here.

Watch the video here.

INSIDE SOFTBANK’S BIG BETS

Speakers: Jeffrey Housenbold, Managing Partner, SoftBank Investment Advisers; Lydia Jett, Consumer Internet Investor, SoftBank Investment Advisers

Moderator: Dan Primack, Business Editor, Axios

Read Polina Marinova’s report here.

Watch the video here.

MAKING MONEY MOVE

Speakers: Asheesh Birla, SVP, Product, Ripple; Claire Hughes Johnson, COO, Stripe; Bridget van Kralingen, SVP, Global Industries, Platforms, and Blockchain, IBM

Moderator: Jen Wieczner, Senior Writer, Fortune

Read Jeff Roberts’ report here.

Watch the video here.

MOVING FORWARD

Speaker: Elaine L. Chao, Secretary, U.S. Department of Transportation

Interviewer: Alan Murray, President, Fortune​

Read Lucinda Shen’s report here.

Watch the video here.

DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION: WHAT’S HAPPENED SINCE 2017?

Speaker: Christa Quarles, CEO, OpenTable

Watch the video here.

TOWN HALL 2018-TECHLASH: NAVIGATING AN INDUSTRY’S MOMENT OF CRISIS

Featured participants: Amy Banse, Managing Director, Comcast Ventures; Natalie Evans Harris, COO, Ecosystem Development, BrightHive; Jeff Glueck, CEO, Foursquare; Hemant Taneja, Managing Director, General Catalyst

Moderator: Jo Ling Kent, NBC News

Read Jonathan Vanian’s report here.

Watch the video here.

OPENING REMARKS: CAN TECH FIND ITS HUMANITY?

Speaker: Tristan Harris, Founder, Center for Humane Technology

DEFENDING THE HEALTH OF TOMORROW’S WARRIORS

Speaker: Lt. Gen. Najda West, Surgeon General, U.S. Army

Interviewer: Adam Lashinsky, Fortune

Read Aaron Pressman’s report here.

Watch the video here.

AI AND THE WORKPLACE OF THE FUTURE

Speakers: Mike Ableson, Vice President, Strategy, General Motors; Matt Driskill,Deputy Program Manager for Advanced Development, PMA-234, U.S. Navy; Naveen Rao, Corporate Vice President and GM, Artificial Intelligence Products Group, Intel; April Underwood, Chief Product Officer, Slack

Moderator: Andrew Nusca, Fortune

Read Robert Hackett’s report here.

CHINA INNOVATION

Speakers: Connie Chan, Partner, Andreessen Horowitz; David Chao, General Partner, DCM Ventures; Gary Rieschel, Founding Managing Partner, Qiming Venture Partners; Hans Tung, Managing Partner, GGV Capital; Deborah Weinswig, CEO, Coresight Research; Wang Ying, Managing Director, Fosun RZ Capital

Moderator: Clay Chandler, Fortune

Read Brian O’Keefe’s report here.

INVESTING IN TIMES OF UNCERTAINTY

Speakers: Anu Hariharan, General Partner, Continuity Fund, Y Combinator; Anton Levy, Managing Director, Global Head, Internet & Technology, General Atlantic; Katie Rae, CEO, The Engine; Mood Rowghani, General Partner, Kleiner Perkins; Trae Vassallo, Managing Director, Defy

Moderator: Dan Primack, Business Editor, Axios

Read Polina Marinova’s report here.



CONNECTED, YET PROTECTED

Speakers: Tammy Franklin, Chief Digital Officer, North America, IBM; Chad Greene, Director, Integrity Investigations and Intelligence, Facebook; Hal Lawton, President, Macy’s Inc.; Terry Myerson, Executive Vice President and Former Leader, Windows and Devices Group, Microsoft; Nat Natarajan,Chief Product and Technology Officer, Ancestry.com; Kirsten Wolberg, Chief Technology and Operations Officer, DocuSign

Moderator: Aaron Pressman, Fortune

Read Alan Murray’s report here.



THE TRIUMPHS AND TRIBULATIONS OF TECH TRANSFORMATION

Speakers: Jeremy King, CTO, Walmart Labs; Christine Landry, Group Chief Executive, Consumer and Industrials, Conduent; Marc Leibowitz, Global Head of Digital, Johnson & Johnson; Cathy Polinsky, CTO, Stitch Fix; Nadja West, Lt. Gen., Surgeon General, U.S. Army

Moderator: Ellen McGirt, Senior Editor, Fortune

Read Clay Chandler’s report here.

THE NEW SCIENCE OF FITNESS

Speakers: George Hincapie, professional cyclist; Siobhan McFeeney, Global Leader, Business Transformation, Pivotal; Mark Verstegen, Founder, EXOS; Geoff Woo, CEO, HVMN

Moderator: Clifton Leaf, Fortune

Read Kristen Bellstrom’s report here.

10 LESSONS, 10 MINUTES: THE PERILS OF STOCK PICKING IN TECH

Speaker: Mark Mahaney, Managing Director, Internet, RBC Capital Markets

Read Lucinda Shen’s report here.

Watch the video here.

THE FUTURE OF ENTERTAINMENT

Speakers: Robert Bakish, CEO, Viacom; Stacey Sher, Co-president, Activision Blizzard Studios

Moderator: Andrew Nusca, Fortune

Read Aric Jenkins’ report here.

Watch the video here.

WHEN THE CUSTOMER COMES FIRST, IKEA STYLE

Speaker: Stacy Brown-Philpot, CEO, TaskRabbit

Interviewer: Leigh Gallagher, Fortune

Read Aaron Pressman’s report here.

Watch the video here.

EAT. SLEEP. PERFORM. REPEAT.

Speaker: Mark Verstegen, Founder, EXOS

Read Ellen McGirt’s report here.

Watch the video here.

WHAT IMPACT WILL AI HAVE ON HUMANITY?

Speakers: Mike Ableson, Vice President, Strategy, General Motors; Mike Capps, CEO, Diveplane Corp.

Moderator: Marissa Mayer, Co-founder, Lumi Labs and Co-chair, Brainstorm TECH

Read Jonathan Vanian’s report here.

Watch the video here.

THE NEW BATTLE FOR TRAVEL

Speaker: Gillian Tans, CEO, Booking.com

Interviewer: Michal Lev-Ram, Fortune

Read Beth Kowitt’s report here.

Watch the video here.

Wednesday July 18, 2018

IS TECHNOLOGY INHERENTLY BIASED?

Speakers: Julio Avalos, Chief Strategy Officer, GitHub; Jon Cohen, Head of Research, SurveyMonkey; Karla Monterosso, CEO, Code2040; Bärí Williams, Legal and Operations Adviser, Owl

Moderator: Ellen McGirt, Fortune

SECURITY IN THE BUILT ENVIRONMENT

Speakers: Patrick Bass, CEO, thyssenkrupp North America; Gary Lauder, Managing Director, Lauder Partners, LLC; Alisyn Malek, COO, May Mobility; Brendan Wallace, Managing Partner, Fifth Wall Ventures; Jeremy Warren, CTO, Vivint Smart Home

Moderator: Jeff Roberts, Fortune

SILICON UNION: A NEW TECH GENERATION IN EUROPE

Speakers: Pascal Cagni, Ambassador for International Investment and Chairman, Business France; Maëlle Gavet, COO, Compass; Cem Sertoglu, Partner, EarlyBird; Hiro Tamura, Partner, Atomico; Donal Travers, Head, Technology, IDA Ireland; Robert Vis, CEO, MessageBird; Mei Wen, Founder, Startup Sweden; Kamran Zaki, President, North America, Adyen

Moderator: Polina Marinova, Editor, Term Sheet, Fortune

Read Clay Chandler’s report here.

MARKETING REIMAGINED: LEVERAGING NEW TOOLS

Speakers: Brad Dickerson, CEO, Blue Apron; Dawn Laguens, Chief Brand Officer, Planned Parenthood Federation of America; Monica Long, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Ripple; Joe Marchese, President, Advertising Revenue, Fox Networks Group; Ross Martin, CEO, Blackbird; David Roman, CMO, Lenovo; Dara Treseder, CMO, Business Innovations and GE Ventures, GE

Moderator: Beth Kowitt, Fortune

HOW THIS STARTUP PASSED THE SCALE TEST

Speakers: Alfred Lin, Partner, Sequoia Capital; Tony Xu, CEO, DoorDash

Moderator: Andrew Nusca, Fortune

Read Phil Wahba’s report here.

Watch the video here.

THE NEW SPACE ECONOMY

Speakers: Dan Hart, CEO, Virgin Orbit; Howard Lance, CEO, Maxar Technologies

Moderator: Aaron Pressman, Fortune

Read Jonathan Vanian’s report here.

Watch the video here.

CYBERSECURITY’S NEW GAME OF RISK

Speakers: Jen Easterly, Managing Director; Global Head, Cybersecurity Fusion Center, Morgan Stanley; Jay Kaplan, CEO, Synack

Moderator: Robert Hackett, Senior Writer, Fortune

Read Jeff Roberts’ report here.

Watch the video here.

SWIPING, DATING, AND DRAMA

Speaker: Mandy Ginsberg, CEO, Match Group

Moderator: Leigh Gallagher, Fortune

Read Ellen McGirt’s report here.

Watch the video here.

AN OPTIMIST’S GUIDE TO THE GALAXY

Speaker: Thomas L. Friedman, New York Times columnist and author of Thank You For Being Late

Interviewer: Alan Murray, Fortune

Read Aric Jenkins’ report here.

Watch the video here.