Term Sheet -- Monday, July 23

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

When I began writing Term Sheet almost a year ago, VCs were skeptical of various crypto projects and rampant initial coin offerings. Needless to say, the conversation has changed.

At Fortune’s Brainstorm Tech conference in Aspen last week, I attended a breakfast roundtable discussion called “Cryptocurrency’s Wild Ride: Far From Over.” The conversation ranged from distributed applications to real estate tokens to the coming blockchain “platform wars.” Traditional investors, bankers, and entrepreneurs took part in the debate on what role cryptocurrencies will play in the broader tech sector.

But one thing that everyone agreed on — the crypto economy is not slowing down. As Fortune’s Jeff Roberts put it, “the next phase of crypto is coming quickly.”

As a result, Fortune just announced Brainstorm Finance, a new franchise that will convene leading figures from crypto, banking and venture. The first Brainstorm Finance will take place next June 19-20 in Montauk, Long Island.

…SPEAKING OF CRYPTO: Floodgate partner Mike Maples published a thoughtful post on crypto investing. He first outlines the differences between fast money & slow money investing:

“Fast Money” investors treat the market like it is a voting machine, a pulse of the current times. They try to out-predict it in the short term. They believe they know something material before others. They are quickly rewarded when everyone catches up and overreacts to new information. Liquidity is paramount to fast money investors because they need to get into and out of a stock or asset quickly.

“Slow Money” investors treat the market like it is a weighing machine. They try to make money by owning a part of a great business that will appreciate faster than the broader market over a very long time. Liquidity matters less to such investors because they might hold for decades.

More from his article:

It’s like the Tortoise and the Hare. Fast Money gets the positive attention and headlines in the beginning, but being patient and right drives the biggest outcomes.

Mark my words: Slow Money founders, builders, and investors will be the biggest winners in crypto. Some will say “it’s different this time,” either because crypto networks are not centrally owned or because of the community aspects of how crypto networks get built and governed. But when the dust settles, my bet is that the people who create value in a focused way for the longest time will rise above the rest.

Read the full post here.

P.S: Maples will write a guest column for Term Sheet in the very near future. Stay tuned.