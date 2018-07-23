• Welcome to Shondaland. This story about Shonda Rhimes’s plans for her forthcoming Netflix empire is worth reading in its entirety, but it’s just so packed with interesting and juicy tidbits that I couldn’t help but pull a few out for you:

Can’t wait to watch: Among the shows Rhimes is planning—and will likely write herself—is a series based on Reset, Ellen Pao’s book on sexism in Silicon Valley.

Even Shonda gets writer’s block: She tells the NYT that, not long after signing the Netflix deal, she had a crisis of confidence—she had no idea what she wanted to write next. But, in what I would argue is a perfect marriage of subject matter and creator, she broke through the blockage when she read Jessica Pressler’s sensational story about grifter Anna Delvey on The Cut. “I knew exactly what the show was,” says Rhimes. She bought the rights and started writing almost immediately.

Best boss ever. Describing my ideal work environment, here’s how Rhimes envisions life at her production company’s new HQ: “We have this whole dream,” she said. “There’s going to be a row of offices, and we’re all going to be working on our scripts at the same time. And everyone is going to come out of their offices and scream about how bad their script is: ‘Does anyone know what I’m supposed to do for Act 5?’ And everyone is going to drink Scotch and then run back to work.”

Racism FTW? Still under contract with ABC, Rhimes hoped to keep her 2016 talks with Netflix quiet. However, The Hollywood Reporter ended up writing an item on a breakfast meeting she took with Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos—only to mis-ID Rhimes as his wife, Nicole Avant.

“I was like, ‘For once, bias is working in my favor!’” Rhimes told the NYT. “Nicole and I are both black women. We couldn’t look more not alike. But somebody decided that’s who that must be. And it saved me a whole lot of trouble.”

New York Times