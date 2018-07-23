'Hamilton' Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda Announces Arts Fund for Puerto Rico

Hamilton playwright (and 40 Under 40 alum), Lin-Manuel Miranda visited Puerto Rico Sunday to announce his newest creation—a multi-million dollar arts fund dedicated to supporting the struggling island’s artists and arts organizations.

“As someone whose life has been transformed by the power of the arts, and who has witnessed the incredible healing, growth, stability, and well-being that cultural institutions can bring to local communities, I cannot stand idly by and watch Puerto Rico’s arts and culture scene suffer,” said Miranda. “And that is exactly why we have created the Flamboyan Arts Fund.”

Amidst the U.S. territory’s gradual recovery from the destructive Hurricane Maria, the Flamboyan Arts Fund will help support institutions and arts groups as well as independent artists, musicians, and galleries aiming to ensure the rebuilding of Puerto Rico involves the island’s eclectic arts and culture.

Cultural and artistic groups on the island were hit especially hard by the storm, losing government and nonprofit support alongside an 11-year recession.

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda photographed at Braodway's Richard Rodgers Theater in New York City on May 11, 2018. Chris Sorenson—The Washington Post via Getty Images

News of the arts fund coincides with Miranda’s return to his title role in Hamilton in January at the University of Puerto Rico. Miranda said all funds from the upcoming encore show will be donated to the fund.

As part of the initiative, the actor and his family will also personally advocate for public and private funding for the arts to ensure that the momentum built over the next three years continues beyond the scope of the fund.

For now, the fund has five recipients, including a theater company and a dance school. Miranda hopes the fund will grow to $15 million in upcoming years.