Cyber Saturday—Introducing Fortune Brainstorm Finance

Cyber Saturday
It’s been a heady week of hand-shaking, connection-making, and idea-waking at Fortune Brainstorm Tech in Aspen. With the conference concluded, I’ve descended from the mountaintops to an islet off the coast of Rhode Island, where I am now soaking up the full-bodied, sea salt air. (Ah, glorious humidity.)
Some highlights from the cybersecurity session I moderated on Wednesday: Jen Easterly, who heads a security center at Morgan Stanley, echoed the recent remarks of Dan Coates, director of national intelligence, who said that the “warning lights are blinking red again,” indicating an impending, catastrophic attack. Jay Kaplan, who runs the hacker-hiring startup Synack, urged the nation to train more cyber defenders, while pointing to China as being ahead of the curve. You can view a recording of the lively session here.
And the big news: Fortune announced a new conference, which I’ll be spearheading with a couple of colleagues, Jeff John Roberts and Jen Wieczner. This summit, Brainstorm Finance, will take place next summer in Montauk, the easternmost tip of Long Island, one of Wall Street’s favorite getaways. I happened to pass through Montauk—where glamour meets fishermen—on the way to my present seaside retreat. There’s boats, beach, and beauty—it’s lovely.



Robert Hackett
@rhhackett
robert.hackett@fortune.com
THREATS
Keeping the peace. Facebook said it will censor content that it believes could incite violence, reports the New York Times. The policy is taking effect after false information spread on its platform provoked people to attack ethnic minorities in countries such as Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and India. “We have a broader responsibility to not just reduce that type of content but remove it,” said Facebook product manager Tessa Lyons.
The long arm of the law. FBI director Chris Wray said Wednesday that legislation may be the way to resolve the great encryption debate, which means forcing tech companies to help law enforcement access data encrypted by their products and services. Wray made his remarks at the Aspen Security Forum, which took place on the campus of the Aspen Institute right after the close of Fortune’s Brainstorm Tech summit.
Respect my privacy. Uber has hired its first chief privacy officer and its first chief data protection officer. Ruby Zefo, who previously headed Intel’s global privacy and security team, will start as Uber’s privacy chief next month. Simon Hania, previously an executive at TomTom, will become its data protection chief. The ride-hailing service is signaling that it wants to take XYZ seriously in the lead-up to an eventual IPO.
How they did it. The Intercept has reconstructed what must have happened—and what the U.S. must have known—in order for the Justice Department to reach such a granular level of detail in its recent indictment of 12 Russian spies for election interference. Among the publications inferences: the Kremlin’s cronies were sloppy, they bought services from companies that tattled on them, and they used computers compromised by American spooks.
ACCESS GRANTED
Safe and sound. Wired has a retrospective on Google Safe Browsing, a project that has become a core part of internet security. Starting in 2007, Google began embedding the malicious content-scanning service into its products: Chrome, Android, AdSense, and Gmail. Today the service protects 3 billion devices around the world from digital boobytraps. Read the oral history, including the introduction reproduced below.
FORTUNE RECON
