Trump vs the Fed, Second Putin Summit, Microsoft Boost: CEO Daily for July 20, 2018

Trump vs the Fed

President Trump’s antipathy towards the Feds is well-established, but the Fed? The Federal Reserve is supposed to be independent and there’s a two-decade tradition of the White House keeping its nose out of monetary policy, but the president has expressed his displeasure at the decision to raise interest rates. “I don’t like all of this work that we’re putting into the economy and then I see rates going up,” he said. “I am not happy about it. But at the same time I’m letting them do what they feel is best.” Treasury yields dropped following Trump’s pronouncement. Bloomberg

Trump not vs Putin

President Trump has invited Russian President Putin over to the White House for a second summit in the fall. This took a lot of people by surprise, not least Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, who learned about the visit while onstage at a conference. Coats is one of many who would still like to know what Trump and Putin told one another at their Helsinki summit, and he’s urging Trump not to repeat the one-on-one stunt again. Wall Street Journal

Microsoft Boost

Microsoft’s profits for its fiscal Q4 beat analyst estimates, at $1.14 a share rather than $1.08. Sales were up 17% to $30.1 billion, where $29.2 billion had been predicted. Why? Cloud. Microsoft’s Azure and Office 365 businesses are signing up more and more customers, with Azure’s revenues up 89% in the quarter, and Office 365 sales up 38%. Microsoft’s shares are now up 2.45%. Bloomberg

EBay Layoffs

EBay’s stock is down 10% after the company announced almost 300 layoffs in the Bay Area and warned of lower-than-expected revenue in the current quarter. Generally, investors greet news of layoffs with a share price boost, on the expectation that it will improve profits, so this latest development does not look good for the online marketplace. Fortune