The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has urged consumers to take caution when handling raw turkey after 90 people across 26 states reported being infected with salmonella.

The CDC reported on Thursday that 40 people have been hospitalized between November 2017 and June 2018, as a result of salmonella poisoning that has been linked to raw turkey products. No deaths have been reported.

“In interviews, ill people report eating different types and brands of turkey products purchased from many different locations. Two ill people lived in a household where raw turkey pet food was fed to pets. The outbreak strain has been identified in samples taken from raw turkey pet food, raw turkey products, and live turkeys,” the CDC said in a statement.

Because the salmonella strain is so widespread, the CDC has not reported if a single supplier of raw turkey products or live turkey is responsible for the outbreak. The agency also made clear that it is “not advising that consumers avoid eating properly cooked turkey products,” but to take caution when preparing turkey products.

Consumers are advised by the CDC to wash their hands before and after preparing turkey, cook raw turkey thoroughly to kill off any germs, and to not feed turkey to pets.

Earlier this week, Hy-Vee, the Midwestern supermarket chain, stated that it would be recalling a pasta salad after reports of salmonella contamination that sickened 20 people.