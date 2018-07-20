raceAhead: Most Americans Think Tech is Biased

Andre Perry, a fellow in the Metropolitan Policy Program at the Brookings Institution, makes a great case for tech companies to invest in Pittsburgh, a city that is transitioning from post-industrial decline to growing technology hub. Google has an engineering office there and the city is on a short list for Amazon’s second headquarters. But not all of Pittsburgh is transitioning equally. Perry says the smart money would invest in his hometown of Wilkinsburg, one of the 1,200 majority black cities in the U.S. that is not yet benefitting from the tech boom. “What’s missing in Wilkinsburg is investments in people with real links to black-owned businesses, entrepreneurs and historically black institutions, which cultivate conditions for economic and social growth,” he says.