This is the web version of Data Sheet, Fortune’s daily newsletter on the top tech news. To get it delivered daily to your in-box, sign up here.

Putting on a big conference like Fortune’s just concluded Brainstorm Tech gathering takes huge effort from dozens of people. I was grateful just to have a supporting role, moderating interesting sessions with interesting speakers and writing up the news from some other panels. The highlight for me was talking to Dan Hart and Howard Lance, a couple of CEOs in the burgeoning private space market, up on the big stage on Wednesday morning. I’ve been captivated by the space race since I was a little kid, fueled by a cousin’s hand-me-down set of Mattel’s Astronaut Major Matt Mason (who I brought on stage as our fourth, silent panelist).

Backstage before the session, both CEOs told me stories of their long involvement with our (mostly) government-run space program over the past few decades. Both men lived near Cape Canaveral at times, and saw some of our most memorable launches up close. They’re also both electric guitar players.

Hart runs Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit, a startup trying to create a cheap and flexible method of launching small satellites from a rocket that starts the first seven miles of the journey spaceward strapped to a 747 airplane. Lance is heading Maxar Technologies, a merger-built one stop shop for satellite creation and some space services like earth imaging. Funny and relaxed, both spoke expansively on stage about the amazing-sounding opportunities from commercializing the heavens.

Still, it’s an open question whether they and their peers, fueled by the billions of dollars of a few tech billionaires and even more public and private capital, can build the commercial space economy to the $1 trillion level that analysts have dreamt of. Many things will need to go right, including things that have gone wrong in the past, before-for example-any of the plans to create ubiquitous global internet access from space come to fruition. We’re going to need breakthrough innovations, sharp leadership in both the government and corporate sectors, plus a dollop of good fortune, to achieve all of the industry’s potential. There will probably be more than a few great stories to report on along the way, too. So stay tuned.

—

We had some technical glitches on Thursday with the servers that distribute Data Sheet. Apologies if your issue arrived later than usual. Back issues as always are available here.