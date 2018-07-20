Chick-Fil-A Is Dropping the Cow Calendar—And Customers Are Not Happy

For 20 years, Chick-Fil-A has put out an annual calendar featuring its well-known cow mascots. And for 20 years, the Chick-Fil-A faithful have eagerly awaited it.

But the 2018 calendar will be the last and those faithful customers are now the company’s harshest critics.

The calendars were more than somewhere to remind you of upcoming birthdays and appointments. They gave owners a free monthly menu item—and now Chick-Fil-A is hoping to drive people to its new app for that.

Ultimately, those fans will probably capitulate. But this is a restaurant chain where customers dress up as cows once a year to get a free sandwich. Chick-Fil-A, voted America’s favorite fast food restaurant earlier this year, might have underestimated their enthusiasm for free food.

Already, people have trademarked (but not launched) a website (bringbackthecowcalendar.com) to urge the company to reverse the decision. And an online petition is gaining steam.

“For what seemed like the last pillar of faith in an ever shifting world, Chick-fil-A has been enabling fans of it’s sumptuous chicken and crafty cows with the opportunity to purchase 12-month Cow Calendars,” the petition reads. “These wonderful calendars gave the world the opportunity to view beautiful artwork and receive free culinary surprises each month. Everyone in America, from the child hoping for a free nugget entree the next month, to the calendar collecting aficionado will feel this loss in their heart.”

It’s social media, though, where fans are really letting the company know how they feel about the cow calendar’s demise.

I am 1000000000000% against Chick-fil-A getting rid of the Cow Calendar pic.twitter.com/fYvOIpikR0 — Taylor. (@Tater_Tottt) July 18, 2018

Chick-Fil-A getting rid of the Cow Calendar is the most offensive thing to happen in 2018. — Justin (@justinjfl) July 18, 2018

how to know you're southern 101:

chick fil a just said they're doing away with the cow calendars and i actually teared up? ?? ?? ? ? — al: chan’s a hufflepuff💛🖤 (@leemin_homg) July 18, 2018

Fans are obviously angry about the decision, but rage levels are still a bit lower than those of people who crave a Chick-Fil-A on a Sunday, only to find the restaurant closed when they pull up.