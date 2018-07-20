Bias in Tech, Michelle Obama: Broadsheet July 20

• Bias in, bias out. At Fortune‘s Brainstorm Tech conference this week, I had the pleasure of attending a fascinating session led by my colleague Ellen McGirt. It was titled “Is Technology Inherently Biased?,” but it didn’t take long to answer that question (yes!) and move on to start thinking about solutions.

Panelist Jon Cohen, SurveyMonkey’s head of research, shared a poll the company conducted exclusively for the conference, which found that 63% of respondents believe technology is doing more to justify biased decisions than to remove bias from decision-making. In addition, 70% of respondents said that tech does more to amplify people’s biases than diminish them. Shockingly, both conclusions held firm across racial, ethnic, age, and even partisan lines. (Democrats and Republicans actually agree on something!)

The poll didn’t ask people to specify what they thought of as bias, but there are plenty of options to choose from. Need an example? Just Google Image search “CEO” and take a look at all those white male faces.

So, what can tech companies do to start stripping the bias out of their products? The most important thing, of course, is to press tirelessly to diversify the people who are building those products. “The output is only as good as the input,” said panelist Bärí Williams, legal and operations adviser at Owl. If the only people creating the technologies are white men, the products will continue to reflect the biases and perspectives of white men—and continue to fail women and people of color.

Karla Monterroso, CEO of Code2040, urged companies to create “bias bounties,” payouts or other rewards for people who find and report bias in the company and its technologies. She also suggested that attendees start segmenting their attrition data, so they can identify whether they are losing women and people of color at higher rate than white males. Finally, Monterroso challenged companies to give up a particular facet of their bias—the preference for grads from elite universities—and bring on a more diverse range of hires. “[They] can code just as well as people from Stanford,” she said. “Let them prove themselves.”

Read my full story here:

Fortune