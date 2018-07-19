Term Sheet -- Thursday, July 19

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

40 UNDER 40: Fortune released its annual 40 under 40 list of the most influential young people in business this morning. Instagram’s Kevin Systrom topped the list; Mark Zuckerberg is No. 2; and Lyft’s Logan Green and John Zimmer are sharing spot No. 3.

Two investors made the list — Female Founders Fund founding partner Anu Duggal as well as Backstage Capital founder Arlan Hamilton. Here’s a little more info:

Duggal launched Female Founders Fund in 2014 as a seed-stage venture fund to invest in female-led technology companies. After 700 investor meetings, she raised $5 million, which she invested in companies like Thrive Global, Zola, and Maven. By 2018, times had changed, and in May, Duggal closed $27 million for her second early-stage fund, with a roster of limited partners including Melinda Gates and Katrina Lake. Read Term Sheet’s Q&A with her here.

Hamilton was living out of a hotel room she shared with her mother four years ago. Today, she’s a VC who has deployed some $4 million across 100 companies led by underrepresented founders through her venture firm. She’s also raising an added $36 million to invest exclusively in startups founded by black female entrepreneurs. (She’s calling it the “It’s about damn time fund.”) Hamilton aims to close the funding gap for women of color, who receive only 0.2% of total VC dollars. Read Term Sheet’s Q&A with her here.

See the full list here.

THE END IS NEAR: My colleague Geoff Colvin wrote a feature titled, “The End is Near For the Economic Boom.” Growth will slow, and the bull market will expire, he says. Here’s an excerpt:

“Frothy stocks, economic indicators pointing down, financial stability flashing red, trade war, and more—it’s a lot to worry about. It doesn’t necessarily mean calamity is just ahead. For all we know, stocks could resume rising or even “melt up,” as Grantham says. The economy may well grow impressively this year. But we don’t have to look much further out to get more nervous. No one except the Council of Economic Advisers seems to think GDP can grow at 3% over the long term, and if the recent stimulus turbocharges growth, it does so at a price that will have to be paid afterward. The economic cycle hasn’t been abolished; all evidence says we’re in the latter stages of one. And we had better be ready for the next recession, because when it arrives, economists will not have predicted it.” Read more.

BIRD EXIT: Well, a different type of exit. Paige Craig, the former general partner at Arena Ventures, has stepped down as head of U.S. city operations at Bird, according to Axios.

But first, here’s a quick timeline:

In January, Craig said he would pause seed investing “until the seed market corrects.” He sent out a private letter to LPs laying out concerns about the seed market — overvalued seed companies, excessive capital supply, and imbalanced market forces.

In March, Craig halted all seed investing through the fund and joined electric scooter company Bird as its head of U.S. city operations. (As an aside, Bird is actually a beautiful example of this “seed market is too hot” trend — a company that raised $3 million in seed funding last June, $15 million in Series A in February, $100 million in Series B in March, and another $300 million in Series C in June. And, in less than a year, it’s worth about $2 billion.)

Today, four months after joining, Craig is stepping down from the fast-growing startup … to go back to investing? He told Axios that he’s “better suited investing and advising companies.” Craig added, “I’m spending my time helping one or two later-stage companies scale and fundraise.” ¯\_(ツ)_/¯