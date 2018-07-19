These Are the Smartphones With the Highest Failure Rates

A new Mobile Device and Security report from Blancco has named the phone models with the largest failure rates, with the highest diagnostic failure rate going to Samsung, followed by Xiaomi and Motorola.

The top 10 Android models for failure rate (the ones that failed the most) in 2017 includes Xiaomi Red 4 at 9%, followed by the Motorola Moto 6 Plus, Lenovo K8 Note, HMG Global Nokia 6, and then Samsung’s Galaxy S7, S8+, and S7 Active.

For iPhones, the highest failure rate went to the iPhone 6, with a failure rate of 26%. As for what those failures entailed: The biggest complaints for Android users were performance, as well as the camera and microphone. iPhone users had issues with the device’s Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connections.

Worth noting: the firm looks at phone failures overall and doesn’t weigh the results based on how many phones each manufacturer sold. So, while some companies have higher failure rates than others, those numbers are inflated, in part, due to there simply being more devices from those manufacturers on the market.