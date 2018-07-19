MoviePass competitor Sinemia announced today that it’s lowering the prices of all of its plans by $1, a limited-time offering that brings the price of its entry-level plan down to $3.99 a month. The low-priced plan is good for seeing one movie per month and is regularly priced at $4.99.

Sinemia’s new summer discount plans include:

• $3.99 per month – One ticket to any movie per month (down from $4.99/month)

• $6.99 per month – Two tickets to any movie per month (down from $7.99/month)

• $8.99 per month – Two tickets to any movie per month including 3D, 4D and IMAX formats (down from $9.99/month)

• $13.99 per month – Three tickets to any movie per month including 3D, 4D, IMAX formats (down from $14.99/month)

The deal also applies to Sinemia’s Family Plans, as well plans in Canada, the UK, and Australia. Unlike MoviePass, Sinemia allows customers to purchase tickets for films up to 30 days in advance and select their seats without having to physically be at the movie theater in order to do so.

While the service offers monthly plans, those plans have to be purchased for a full year at a time. So, if you want to sign up for that $3.99/month plan, you’ll need to pay around $48 in order to do so.

MoviePass offers a plan where customers can see a film a day for $9.99 per month. Despite its popularity, a number of questions have arisen about its ability to turn a profit.